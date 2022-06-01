The Dallas Cowboys have undergone some changes in the 2022 offseason with some notable changes to the roster ahead of the fall that have left some skeptical of just how dominant they can be.

The Cowboys traded standout wide receiver Amari Cooper, lost defensive end Randy Gregory, left guard Connor Williams and wideout Cedrick Wilson in free agency, also cutting right tackle La'el Collins and kicker Greg Zuerlein.

This leaves a lot of talent acquired between free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft to prove itself, but former Mississippi State signal-caller Dak Prescott couldn't be more confident in the pieces the team does have intact.

“We know what we have in this locker room and we know what we can be,” Prescott said in a report from Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Talent is one thing, but if you don’t fulfill it, it doesn’t really mean anything. So just from the names and stuff like that, we got young players that just haven’t had a chance to make a name for themselves. I’m excited for those guys to be able to do that and for them to prove people wrong.

“I know what this team has and the men that they have and the coaches and the leadership. We definitely didn’t take a step back. We’re going to continue to get better and that’s what this offseason is about, and that’s what moving forward is.”

Players to watch for the Cowboys in 2022 will include wide receiver Michael Gallup in the absence of Cooper, first-round offensive tackle selection Tyler Smith out of Tulsa, who could beat out Connor McGovern for the left guard spot and how second-round defensive end Sam Williams can factor into the pass rush.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out on both sides of the ball heading into the fall, but if there's one thing that is for certain, it's that these players have the full backing of their signal-caller.