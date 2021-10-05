Dak is Back: Cowboys QB Hasn't Missed a Beat Since Returning From Injury, Leads Dallas to Commanding Victory Over Carolina Panthers

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) to a 36-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, marking he and the team's third consecutive win of the season.

Prescott completed 14-of-22 passes on the outing for 188 yards and four touchdowns, also recording 35 rushing yards on four carries. As their overall record would indicate, the Cowboys are hot with momentum with their only loss being the season-opener against legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fun fact: the last time the Dallas Cowboys had a three-game win streak after an opening loss, Prescott led the team to the playoffs as a rookie. It's safe to say he's still looking like a signal-caller that can lead a team to the Promised Land, showing no signs of the compound fracture and dislocated ankle he suffered last year or the strained shoulder he dealt with ahead of the season.

Statistically, Prescott had a slower day today in comparison to previous games, but he still propelled the team past a tough Carolina defense.

He completed 63.6% of his passes and finished with less than 200 passing yards for the first time this season. However, Prescott made up for a lack of yardage with the four touchdown passes -- his most in a single game this season.

Three of those touchdown passes came in the third quarter, which the Cowboys entered with a one-point deficit and ended with a 19-point lead. Prescott was able to target four different receivers for each of his touchdown passes, showing his growth in versatility and ability to read the field.

The main takeaway from this is the resiliency Prescott has shown early on this season and his numbers are plenty indicative of a bounceback -- he's completed 75.2% of his passes for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Although his total yardage is down slightly from this time last season, Prescott has improved in accuracy. He is completing passes at a rate that is 7.2% higher than it was at the time of his injury last year.

If Prescott can continue to put up the type of numbers he has while leading Dallas to success, he should be in the MVP conversation in the coming months.