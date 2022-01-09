Former Mississippi State Quarterback Dak Prescott Breaks Franchise Record

It's been an up-and-down season for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in his return from injury, but the highs have been notable and the season he's posted has been outstanding given the circumstances he's bouncing back from.

Prescott had another outstanding performance on Saturday in the Cowboys' 51-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, completing 21-of-27 passes for 295 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, bringing him to a season completion percentage of 68.8%, 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

While all of those are good numbers, the most impressive statistical takeaway was a broken franchise record -- with an 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Corey Clement, Prescott broke the Cowboys single-season touchdown record, previously held by quarterback Tony Romo, who had 36.

"I just think it's a helluva year for a guy that was in a slump," head coach Mike McCarthy said of Prescott. "He's special. He's a special man. He's a tremendous leader. Hopefully he'll get some recognition for how he plays the game on the field. He's so consistent in his approach. What's exciting is we have a lot of growth in front of us and him in particular, too. He's still a young quarterback that has a lot of excellent football in front of him."

The quarterback told reporters he felt it was a record he may have been able to achieve earlier if he hadn't have been in a slump earlier in the season, but still views it as a large accomplishment.

"It's pretty cool to get a record like that. I mean obviously knowing who's come before me and who played the position here before me," Prescott said. "I'm just the beneficiary of a lot of hard work, playcalling, offensive line protecting and a bunch of different guys making plays."

Prescott is now preparing to continue his success into the postseason, looking nothing like a player who suffered a gruesome compound ankle fracture and dislocation roughly one year ago.

The Cowboys finished the season at 12-5, undefeated in the NFC East (6-0). They can finish as high as the No. 2 seed and as low as the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.