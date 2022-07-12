Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott has been ranked the No. 10 quarterback in the NFL by league coaches, players, executives and scouts.

The former Mississippi State star slipped some from his preseason ranking of seventh last year. On top of the list is Green Bay signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, who was named the league MVP after an impressive 2021-2022 season. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, storied veteran Tom Brady and Super Bowl runner-up Joe Burrow round out the top five.

Coming in at sixth is Super Bowl Champion Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, and young flamethrower Justin Herbert is ranked seventh. Russell Wilson is listed as the eighth-best quarterback in the NFL, and he will look to prove himself as the new leader of the Denver Broncos this season. Ninth-ranked Deshaun Watson has not played since 2020 and could miss out on some action this season due to off-the-field issues.

Prescott has put up some of the best numbers in the league over the past few seasons. During his career, he has posted an overall completion percentage of 66.6 percent for 22,083 yards with 143 touchdowns and 50 interceptions. Prescott has also proven himself on the ground, rushing for a total of 1,445 yards and 25 touchdowns through six seasons.

The former Mississippi State star was named the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Pepsi Next Rookie of the Year in 2017 after an outstanding rookie season. He also received the Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY Award that year. Prescott has broken quite a few records in both his franchise and the entire NFL as his career has progressed.

One of the few things Prescott hasn't done yet is take his Cowboys deep into the NFL Playoffs. He has also struggled with injuries in recent years: he ended 2020 early with a gruesome ankle injury and had issues with a midseason calf strain last season.

The NFL's quarterback rankings show what some of the biggest people in the league think heading into the new season, but they are never completely accurate by the time the final snap of the year is taken. Prescott is looking to get back on track and finally lead Dallas to new heights as a veteran with something to prove.