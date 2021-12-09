Bulldogs in the NFL: QB Dak Prescott Nominated For Prestigious Award by Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys named quarterback Dak Prescott as the team's representative for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award on Tuesday.

The award is given to a player who shows tremendous abilities on the field but is also devoted to community service and improving the world around him. Each of the 32 NFL franchises has the chance to nominate a deserving player and explain why his off-the-field character and accomplishments make him the right choice for the award.

Prescott has faced more difficulties over the past few years than most people will face in a lifetime. During his 2013 redshirt sophomore season at Mississippi State, his mother died after a long battle with colon cancer. Prescott chose to honor her legacy by creating the Faith Fight Finish Foundation-- named for the three words that served as her mantra during her life. The foundation works to raise money for those who are facing cancer or other life-altering situations. FFF provides colonoscopies and other services to minorities and underprivileged individuals. Prescott also involves himself in the community as a voice of hope for those who are facing ordeals similar to the ones that his family has faced.

In 2020, Prescott was faced with another major challenge: his brother, Jace, committed suicide. After his brother's death, Prescott was more determined than ever to continue to serve in his family's name. He began using his platform to fight mental health problems and suicide by using encouragement and providing resources. Prescott even writes the phrase "Ask 4 Help" on his taped wrist so that those who see him play on television can be encouraged to seek treatment if needed.

Lastly, Prescott started using his platform to promote social justice after the unrest that occurred due to a variety of saddening incidents in 2020. He aims to form better connections between law enforcement officers and the communities they protect. Prescott donated one million dollars for the betterment of police training and helped form the Law Enforcement Steering Committee to establish necessary connections between police officers and citizens. He also fights strongly for an end to racism in America through his words of empowerment.

Besides all of this, Prescott has done plenty of acts of charity in 2021. These include buying a car for a single mother, providing groceries to those who could not afford them and covering funeral expenses for various individuals.

Some individuals may use actions like these for some personal gain, but not Dak Prescott. He has a genuine heart and desires more than anything to help those who are most in need, just like his mother and brother both would have wanted him to. As the years go by, Prescott will continue to impact everyone around him with the way that he selflessly commits himself to every cause he can.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be revealed during the NFL Honors, which always occurs the Thursday before the Super Bowl. This year, the winner will be announced on Feb. 10.