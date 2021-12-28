Back to Dak: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Bounced Back, Hit His Stride Again

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    From State to Sundays: Dak Prescott Has Hit His Stride Again

    Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott put up a record-breaking performance in only one half of action for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening.
    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has struggled to live up to his expectations for weeks, but on Sunday night, he had a stellar performance.

    In less than three quarters of play, the former Mississippi State quarterback demolished the Washington Football Team. Prescott finished the game 28-of-39 passing for 330 yards with four touchdowns-- and all of those scores came in the first half of action. The franchise quarterback has not had a performance of that caliber since before he was injured against the New England Patriots on Oct. 17. Prescott is also the first quarterback to have a touchdown pass to a running back, tight end, wide receiver and offensive lineman in a regular-season game in NFL history. The Cowboys ended up winning the game 56-14, with a handful of other players making huge contributions as well.

    The Cowboys officially clinched the NFC East on Sunday and made the playoffs for the third time in Prescott's six years in the NFL. They have risen and fallen in the overall NFC standings almost every week but will hopefully finish high enough to have home team advantage and play a weaker opponent in the Wild Card round. Currently, the team is projected to be in second place behind Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers. 

    Prescott might be mostly out of the running for the prestigious NFL MVP award, but the numbers he has posted this season are still incredible. Through 14 games played this season, Prescott has been 365-of-531 passing for 3,928 yards with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also added 126 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground. Although he has not been overly impressive as a dual-threat quarterback this season, Prescott has rebounded well from his lower leg injury and has shown that he has the potential to be back to full strength by next season. 

    Now, Prescott looks to carry his team into the playoffs again. The team lost in the first round of the NFC playoffs during his 2016 rookie season after posting a stellar 13-3 record. Prescott led his team to the playoffs again in 2018 and managed to pick up a win over the Seattle Seahawks before falling to the Los Angeles Rams. This year, the Cowboys truly have the potential to win it all. Prescott has one of the best-supporting casts in the league, and the defense stands out as the best of the best. 

    Could the former MSU star finally reach the Super Bowl? If Prescott plays the way he did on Sunday, then the Cowboys pose a serious threat late in the season. Bulldogs fans will have a big reason to cheer on the most successful quarterback in school history come mid-January. 

