Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals: Point Spread, How to Bet as Dak Prescott Looks to Stay Hot

What the point spread looks like and how to bet as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Dak Prescott hit his stride again last week as he completed 28-of-39 passes for 330 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Dallas Cowboys' 56-14 rout of the Washington Football Team.

Before, there had been some concerns about the offense sputtering some and Prescott being in a slump. But no one is talking about that as much now as the Cowboys prepare to face an Arizona Cardinals team looking to bounce back from a loss after they fell 22-16 to the Indianapolis Colts in their most recent game.

So, should sports bettors bank on Prescott and the Cowboys staying hot and keeping the momentum in this one? Let's look at the numbers from SI Sportsbook.

Current Records: Dallas Cowboys, 11-4 (four-game winning streak); Arizona Cardinals, 10-5 (three-game losing streak)

Point Spread: Dallas Cowboys, (-6)

O/U: 51.5

Money Line: +205 (Arizona Cardinals), -250 (Dallas Cowboys)

The Cardinals are a desperate team that started out on fire, the last undefeated team in the NFL this year, and they're eager to get back to the win column. But all signs point to that this will be another Cowboys victory -- the question is as to how much it will be by.

Arizona is one of many teams that has dealt with the problems that COVID brings as the Omicron variant continues to be problematic. Two of the Cardinals' top outside linebackers are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, with Devon Kennard set to miss Sunday's game after being placed on the list Wednesday.

Markus Golden and cornerback Breon Borders still have a chance to play on Sunday given the time they were put on the list and what the protocols are now. Between the question marks COVID brings and the injury bug that's plagued Arizona, the Cardinals are depleted -- wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (MCL) is out for the season, while wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) and running back James Conner (heel) missed the game against the Colts last week.

The Cowboys are the opposite, not dealing with much on the COVID or injury front and playing some of their best football right now. Prescott is coming off one of the best games of the season -- and perhaps his career. Despite the small step back he seemed to take in a string of contests before the win over Washington, it's also important to remember just how hot he started the season.

He'll be put to the test once more as he faces the Cardinals' stout passing defense, currently ranked fifth in the league, allowing just over 210 yards per game. But the Cowboys' defense, which seemed to carry the team almost entirely by itself for a stretch of time, continues to be something to watch -- they lead the league in turnovers with 33 and will be looking to force Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray into disadvantageous situations all day.

The Pick: Take the Cowboys, (-6)