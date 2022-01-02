How to Watch: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Face Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

How to tune in as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) have gotten hot at the right time and will look to stay that way as they take on the visiting Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Sunday afternoon in the Lone Star State.

The Cardinals head into this one on a three-game losing streak they're eager to snap, but that's going to be difficult considering how depleted Arizona is by COVID and injury, the strength of a Cowboys defense that leads the league in takeaways and how the offense and quarterback Dak Prescott turned things around last week in a big way.

Arizona started off the season as the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, most recently suffering a 22-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas is fresh off of a dominant, 56-14 win over the Washington Football Team in which Prescott completed 28-of-39 passes for 330 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Here's everything you need to know to tune in for the Sunday matchup, regardless of where you are:

Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

When: 3:25 p.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 2

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)