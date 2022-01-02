How to Watch: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Face Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Face Arizona Cardinals

    How to tune in as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
    The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) have gotten hot at the right time and will look to stay that way as they take on the visiting Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Sunday afternoon in the Lone Star State.

    The Cardinals head into this one on a three-game losing streak they're eager to snap, but that's going to be difficult considering how depleted Arizona is by COVID and injury, the strength of a Cowboys defense that leads the league in takeaways and how the offense and quarterback Dak Prescott turned things around last week in a big way.

    Arizona started off the season as the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, most recently suffering a 22-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas is fresh off of a dominant, 56-14 win over the Washington Football Team in which Prescott completed 28-of-39 passes for 330 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

    Here's everything you need to know to tune in for the Sunday matchup, regardless of where you are:

    Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

    When: 3:25 p.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 2

    TV: FOX

    Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

