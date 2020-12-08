SI.com
Cowbell Corner
One of Mississippi State's top recruits, M.J. Daniels, reaffirms commitment to Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

In a process often marked by prospects changing plans, M.J. Daniels says he's standing firm. After originally committing to Mississippi State back in September, Daniels took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and announced that not only is he still planning to be a Bulldog, but that he is shutting down his recruitment process altogether.

"My recruitment is closed," a graphic posted to Daniels' Twitter account said. "I'm a Dawg!"

Keeping Daniels onboard is a massive win for Mississippi State's Class of 2021. He's considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is a three-star athlete per Rivals. Both recruiting services list Daniels among the state of Mississippi's Top 6 overall players.

And while Daniels has been an MSU commit for months, there were rumors in recent days that could be changing. Tuesday, Daniels put all those rumors to rest.

Tuesday morning proved to be very productive for the Bulldogs. In addition to Daniels' announcement, MSU also picked up a commitment from the state of Mississippi's top high school linebacker, John Lewis. Lewis chose the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, Florida State and others.

Currently, Mississippi State stands with the country's 28th-best class of commitments according to Rivals. 247Sports pegs the Bulldogs as 29th in the nation at the moment.

The early signing period begins next week on December 16th. Then, all verbal commits can finally put pen to paper and make things official with schools.

