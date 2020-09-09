Mississippi State football target and SI All-American Candidate M.J. Daniels sets commitment date

Mississippi State target and one of the state of Mississippi's top recruits has set the date he plans to commit. Sports Illustrated All-Amercian candidate M.J. Daniels of George County High in Lucedale took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted he's announcing his collegiate destination on Friday.

Last month, Daniels released his Top 4 schools. Along with Mississippi State, Daniels also revealed Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas A & M as his finalists. He was previously committed to Ole Miss, but went back on that pledge this past June and in a Twitter post at the time said, "I don't want to say I made the wrong decision, I just made a good decision too early." With a few more months to think about it, Daniels now appears to be ready to decide again.

Daniels is a consensus Top-10 prospect inside the state of Mississippi by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He can play on both sides of the football, but projects as a cornerback at the collegiate level.

Here is Daniels' SI All-American scouting report:

Prospect: MJ Daniels

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Position: Cornerback/Quarterback

School: Lucedale (Miss.) George County

Schools of Interest: Considering Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A & M, Georgia, Auburn, Indiana, and others.

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Fit, muscular build. Already filled into next-level size with some room to add mass overall.

Athleticism: He has a good burst, an excellent north, and south runner. Struggles at times in the short game, but makes up for it with his instincts and ability to run under passes and recover from his mistakes. He possesses a burst for the ball that few have as a two-way prospect.

Instincts: He has a great feel for the ball is in the air, this often saves him when he gets beat on routes. He's shown the ability to recover and run under passes for interceptions. He's also a lot more comfortable in zone coverage because he can get his eyes on the quarterback and get a sense of where he's going with the ball.

Polish: A coordinated player, excellent hand-eye coordination regardless of alignment. Knows how to high point passes and track the tip of the ball. Shows skills at receiver and as a runner as well. Running crisp, fast routes on offense, running through arm tackles left and right after the catch as well. Raw otherwise.

Bottom Line: Daniels is a gifted athlete who has the size and speed to play Power Five football right now. He’s an effective weapon on both offense and defense but his primary projectable skills seem to be at corner, specifically in zone coverage using his instincts and ball skills to make plays. With some more development of his man coverage and footwork, he should be a dangerous corner with the frame to move to safety if need be.

