Mississippi State football in Top 4 for SI All-American candidate M.J. Daniels

Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and one of the state of Mississippi's top recruits, athlete M.J. Daniels, has narrowed down his list of possible collegiate destinations to four and Mississippi State is among the group. Daniels made the announcement Saturday on Twitter, while noting his recruitment is still open.

Mississippi State, along with Ole Miss, Texas A & M and Georgia made up Daniels' list of top four schools. Daniels, out of George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi, was previously committed to Ole Miss – a decision he made last November. However he decommitted this past June and in a Twitter post at the time, said "I don't want to say I made the wrong decision, I just made a good decision too early." As is apparent by Daniels' Saturday announcement, the Rebels still remain solidly in the mix alongside the Aggies and both the SEC's Western and Eastern division Bulldogs.

Whoever ultimately lands Daniels will be getting a highly-thought-of prospect with the ability to play on either side of the football. He's rated as a four-star talent by 247Sports and is rated a three-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite, which combines rankings from multiple outlets that cover recruiting. He is a consensus Top-10 prospect inside the state of Mississippi per 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

For more on Daniels, here is a look at his SI All-American scouting report:

Prospect: MJ Daniels

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Position: Cornerback/Quarterback

School: Lucedale (Miss.) George County

Schools of Interest: Considering Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A & M, Georgia, Auburn, Indiana, and others.

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Fit, muscular build. Already filled into next-level size with some room to add mass overall.

Athleticism: He has a good burst, an excellent north, and south runner. Struggles at times in the short game, but makes up for it with his instincts and ability to run under passes and recover from his mistakes. He possesses a burst for the ball that few have as a two-way prospect.

Instincts: He has a great feel for the ball is in the air, this often saves him when he gets beat on routes. He's shown the ability to recover and run under passes for interceptions. He's also a lot more comfortable in zone coverage because he can get his eyes on the quarterback and get a sense of where he's going with the ball.

Polish: A coordinated player, excellent hand-eye coordination regardless of alignment. Knows how to high point passes and track the tip of the ball. Shows skills at receiver and as a runner as well. Running crisp, fast routes on offense, running through arm tackles left and right after the catch as well. Raw otherwise.

Bottom Line: Daniels is a gifted athlete who has the size and speed to play Power Five football right now. He’s an effective weapon on both offense and defense but his primary projectable skills seem to be at corner, specifically in zone coverage using his instincts and ball skills to make plays. With some more development of his man coverage and footwork, he should be a dangerous corner with the frame to move to safety if need be.

