Mississippi State announces plans for weekly "Dawg Talk" show with Mike Leach

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's football radio show, "Dawg Talk", is set to return on Thursday. The show, which of course this season will feature new head coach Mike Leach, will be hosted in downtown Starkville by the Greater Starkville Development Partnership. Here are the full details released by the athletic department:

“Dawg Talk” featuring Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach will debut on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 7-8 p.m. CT. This year the show is headed to downtown Starkville to be hosted by the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.

The hour-long radio show hosted by the "Voice of the Bulldogs" Neil Price will be broadcast from the Greater Starkville Development Partnership offices at the corner of Main and South Lafayette Streets. Due to COVID-19, fans will not be able to attend in person, but they can hear the program live through the downtown speaker system where outdoor dining options are available.

“Starkville, Mississippi's College Town, is proud to partner with MSU Bulldog Sports Properties and the Mississippi State family to bring Coach Mike Leach and the 2020 team to Bulldog fans everywhere," Mike Tagert, President and CEO of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, said.

The show can be heard on affiliates of the MSU Sports Radio Network presented by Learfield IMG College. It's also available on HailState.com/plus and the TuneIn app. Live video, presented by C-Spire, will once again be streamed on MSU Football's official Facebook page at Facebook.com/HailStateFB.

Fans are encouraged to submit their questions to Coach Leach through the @HailStateFB Twitter account and MSU Football's Facebook page.

Leach enters his first season leading the Bulldogs and will kick off the year at LSU on Sept. 26 with the game airing on CBS. The two-time national coach of the year, three-time conference coach of the year and the mastermind behind the NCAA record-setting "Air Raid" offense, was tabbed as Mississippi State's 34th Head Football Coach on Jan. 9.

He has compiled a 139-90 (.607) record, guided his squads to 16 bowl games, produced seven seasons of at least nine victories, captured two division titles, become the winningest coach in Texas Tech history and set school records for bowl appearances at both Texas Tech (10) and Washington State (6).

“Dawg Talk” schedule, hosted by the Greater Starkville Development Partnership (7-8 p.m. CT)

Sept. 3 – Preseason

Sept. 10 – Preseason

Sept. 17 – Preseason

Sept. 24 – LSU Week

Oct. 1 – Arkansas Week

Oct. 8 – Kentucky Week

Oct. 15 – Texas A&M Week

Oct. 22 – Bye Week

Oct. 29 – Alabama Week

Nov. 5 – Vanderbilt Week

Nov. 12 – Auburn Week

Nov. 19 – Georgia Week

Nov. 24 – Ole Miss Week

