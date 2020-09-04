SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Mike Leach updates Mississippi State football's defensive progress and QB battle on first Dawg Talk show

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach joined the Voice of the Bulldogs Neil Price on Thursday night for the first 2020 episode of Dawg Talk. The weekly radio show will be hosted in downtown Starkville this season at the Greater Starkville Development Partnership. Here are a few updates on the Bulldogs from Leach's appearance:

Leach on the current state of the MSU defense: "We're a work in progress, there's no question about that. We're definitely a work in progress. I think we're getting better. I thought they had a good day (at practice Thursday). Very competitive from top to bottom. They got a couple of turnovers, which that's kind of the point of the pressure to begin with – besides just a stop and storm the gaps and beat up on the offense, (it's) also to take (the ball) away. I thought we had a really competitive team period, but they did a combination of all three (Thursday) I thought."

Leach on the quarterback battle: "You know I'm kind of waiting for those guys to separate themselves. I guess that's been a little frustrating. I guess that's good because they're competitive. Sometimes they're competitively good and sometimes they're competitively inconsistent. So trying to get one to rise to the top. I think K.J. (Costello) is ahead of the other three. Garrett (Shrader) does some good things and so does Will (Rogers). I think they're hugged together pretty tight. But I do feel like it's still an open job. Somebody has got to take it and run with it and really provide that consistency.

Leach on freshman QB Will Rogers: "I think a lot of times those freshmen come out and they won't do what they can do just because they're – intimidated may be a little strong – but they're just a little unsure. They're apprehensive. They don't pull the trigger. Will doesn't have that problem. Will came out and has operated like he belongs there from the day he got here and I think that has served him well and allowed him to improve and elevate. And he's a smart guy and a knowledgeable guy and I think that continues to help him, too."

Keep it tuned to Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for further coverage of Mississippi State football training camp in the weeks ahead. To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mississippi State, other instate colleges, launch "Stronger Together" initiative

Multiple colleges and universities in Mississippi are teaming up

Joel Coleman

The quick story behind the day Dan Mullen coached a Mississippi State football game in shorts

It's the four-year anniversary of the game in which the Bulldogs were upset by South Alabama

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State special teams talk: Bulldogs assistant Matt Brock says the past is in the past

Mississippi State struggled on special teams a season ago, but the Bulldogs are hoping for improved performance under new leadership

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: The top plays in Mississippi State sports history

The guys go down memory lane and relive some of the biggest moments the Bulldogs have ever had

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State baseball earns top signing class ranking

Baseball America pegs the Bulldogs' class at No. 17

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/3): Nate Lowe gets called up

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State announces plans for weekly "Dawg Talk" show with Mike Leach

Mississippi State fans won't be able to attend the show, but can listen in multiple ways, including in downtown Starkville

Joel Coleman

Five early impressions of the Mike Leach era at Mississippi State

Mississippi State football hasn't played a game yet under Mike Leach, but here are a few things we know about his tenure so far

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/2): Papa Woodruff

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Rumbling closer to football

It's another edition of the Thunder & Lightning Rumblings as the guys answer listener questions

Joel Coleman