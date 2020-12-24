MSU's Devon Robinson enters transfer portal per reports

After just one career game played with Mississippi State, defensive tackle Devon Robinson is moving on.

Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to multiple reports. The sophomore hasn't appeared in game action for the Bulldogs since 2018 against Stephen F. Austin.

After his true freshman season in 2018, Robinson redshirted in 2019. He followed that up by not playing at all in 2020.

All this followed what was a standout high school career at Whitehaven, near Memphis, Tennessee. Robinson was a consensus three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN who originally verbally committed to Mississippi state in July of 2017 when Dan Mullen was still the head coach of the Bulldogs. A little more than three years later though and Robinson is looking for a new opportunity.

He's the latest MSU player to depart. Since Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach took over in January of this year, the Bulldogs have had numerous players leave the program by entering the transfer portal. A vast majority of those were never consistent contributors for the Bulldogs. State, like many programs around the country, also had several players opt out of this year's COVID-19 impacted season.

It's a campaign in which the Bulldogs will play a postseason bowl game for the 11th straight year. Despite just a 3-7 overall record, the NCAA waived the win requirement to qualify for bowl games this year, so State will now have the opportunity to battle No. 22 Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl at 11 a.m. central on December 31.

