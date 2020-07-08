Defensive lineman Nick Dimitris says Mississippi State among his Top 3

As Mississippi State looks for defensive linemen of the future, there’s a chance one of those could come from the West Coast. Sierra Vista (California) High School defensive end Nick Dimitris says he’s been courted heavily by the Bulldogs and when he releases his final three schools, which he’s planning for some time next month, he says it’s going to have some maroon and white in it.

“Mississippi State is in the final three of course,” Dimitris told Cowbell Corner.

Obviously the Bulldogs aren’t the only ones in the mix for the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder. Dimitris boasts an impressive offer sheet. Back at the end of March, he listed MSU, Auburn, Arizona, LSU, UNLV, Virginia Tech and Colorado as his top seven schools.

However the Bulldogs remain one of the primary schools pursuing Dimitris. He says a couple of the schools closer to his home are on him pretty hard too.

“Fresno State and UNLV as of right now,” Dimitris said of which others he talks with the most.

Whoever lands Dimitris will be getting a player with plenty of potential. He’s rated a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. Via the 247Sports Composite, Dimitris is the country’s 33rd-ranked weak-side defensive end.

So what’s the next step for Dimitris? Well it might be releasing that aforementioned Top 3. He, like other recruits, is eager to go on official visits, but can’t due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He says when possible, he’s looking forward to coming to visit MSU.

Dimitris actually has a family history in Mississippi already. He says his grandmother and great grandmother were from Quitman. Now, it’s at least a possibility Dimitris could play his college football only a couple of hours north.

Until decision time though, Dimitris has a senior year at Sierra Vista to prepare for. He says he’s gearing up to make it a big one.

“As of right now, I’m just working hard and training and just getting ready,” Dimitris said.