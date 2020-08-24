Senior Mississippi State football player Taury Dixon announces he's opting out of 2020 season and will transfer

Mississippi State senior football player Taury Dixon has let it be known he's opting out of playing in the 2020 season. The former defensive back, who was listed on the 2020 roster as a wide receiver, announced his decision on Twitter on Monday and noted he also plans to be a graduate transfer in December.

Dixon appeared in 15 games during his Mississippi State career after coming to the Bulldogs in 2017 from East Mississippi Community College. He redshirted in 2017, then saw time in 10 games – primarily on special teams – in 2018. He played in five games last year and recorded one tackle.

Dixon becomes the second Mississippi State player to opt out of the 2020 season, joining junior cornerback Tyler Williams. When MSU head coach Mike Leach was asked this past Saturday if he anticipated any more of his players opting out in the days ahead, he didn't seem to know with any certainty.

"If they’re there, I coach them," Leach said. "So, that’s kind of where we’re at. It’s kind of a moving target."

While Dixon says his days as a player for the Bulldogs are over, there does seem to be at least a chance Williams could return to the field for Mississippi State in 2021. However Leach said he hasn't looked that far ahead and hasn't addressed it.

"I respect (Williams') decision to opt out, but we haven’t gotten that far," Leach said. "I’m worried about the guys that are here, you know? We’re going to kind of focus our attention there."

