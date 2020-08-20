SI.com
Dogs in action: Scenes from Day 2 of Mississippi State training camp

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State held its second practice of preseason training camp on Wednesday. Here are a few scenes from the workout. All photos are courtesy of Mississippi State athletics:

20200819_FB_CampPractice_Rogers_AP_2625
Quarterback Will Rogers
20200819_FB_CampPractice_Shrader_AP_2550
Quarterback Garrett Shrader
20200819_FB_CampPractice_Shavers_AP_2316
Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers
20200819_FB_CampPractice_Ryland_AP_1231
Center William Ryland (touching football)
20200819_FB_CampPractice_Costello_AP_2437
Quarterback K.J. Costello
20200819_FB_CampPractice_Threatt_AP_2021
Cornerback Cam Threatt
20200819_FB_CampPractice_Mitchell_AP_2255
Wide receiver Osirus Mitchell
20200819_FB_CampPractice_ThompsonE_AP_1205
Linebacker Erroll Thompson
20200819_FB_CampPractice_Emerson_AP_1159
Cornerback Martin Emerson
20200819_FB_CampPractice_Watson_AP_1049
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson

Football

