Egg Bowl Moving Back to Thanksgiving Night

This year, your turkey and dressing can once again feature a side of some instate rivalry football.

Multiple sources have now confirmed to Cowbell Corner that this year's Battle for the Golden Egg between Mississippi State and Ole Miss will be played in prime time on Thanksgiving night. The possibility of the game getting shifted to the holiday was first mentioned by 247Sports.

Of course it's a return to Thanksgiving for the Bulldogs and Rebels. The two schools have played on the date 29 times throughout the rivalry's history. Most notably, MSU and Ole Miss became a fixture of ESPN's Thanksgiving night college football action from 1998 through 2003. The Egg Bowl returned to Thanksgiving for one year in 2013, then was played on the date from three straight years from 2017 through 2019. After a one-year hiatus in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted all facets of the college football season, now the Bulldogs and Rebels are once again set for a Thanksgiving together.

It'll be the first-ever Thanksgiving meeting between MSU head coach Mike Leach and Ole Miss leader Lane Kiffin. It'll be the two coaches' second Egg Bowl though as Leach and the Bulldogs seek to avenge last year's 31-24 loss to Kiffin and the Rebels in Oxford.

This year's contest is set to be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. Full details, including game time, are expected to be released in an official announcement, possibly as soon as today (Thursday, May 13).

