Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Egg Bowl Moving Back to Thanksgiving Night

MSU and Ole Miss to return to playing on the holiday after a one-year hiatus.
Author:
Publish date:

This year, your turkey and dressing can once again feature a side of some instate rivalry football.

Multiple sources have now confirmed to Cowbell Corner that this year's Battle for the Golden Egg between Mississippi State and Ole Miss will be played in prime time on Thanksgiving night. The possibility of the game getting shifted to the holiday was first mentioned by 247Sports.

Of course it's a return to Thanksgiving for the Bulldogs and Rebels. The two schools have played on the date 29 times throughout the rivalry's history. Most notably, MSU and Ole Miss became a fixture of ESPN's Thanksgiving night college football action from 1998 through 2003. The Egg Bowl returned to Thanksgiving for one year in 2013, then was played on the date from three straight years from 2017 through 2019. After a one-year hiatus in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted all facets of the college football season, now the Bulldogs and Rebels are once again set for a Thanksgiving together.

It'll be the first-ever Thanksgiving meeting between MSU head coach Mike Leach and Ole Miss leader Lane Kiffin. It'll be the two coaches' second Egg Bowl though as Leach and the Bulldogs seek to avenge last year's 31-24 loss to Kiffin and the Rebels in Oxford. 

This year's contest is set to be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. Full details, including game time, are expected to be released in an official announcement, possibly as soon as today (Thursday, May 13).

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_13724766
Football

Egg Bowl Moving Back to Thanksgiving Night

20210227_BB_vs_Tulane_Harding_LP_0227_BB_vs_Tulane_LP_6278
Baseball

MSU Notes: Weekend Pitching Plans, Award Finalists and NIL Prep

20210228_BB_vs_Tulane_generic_TF_0014
Baseball

MSU's Tuesday game against UT Martin canceled

IMG_2743
Baseball

Christian MacLeod selected as SEC Pitcher of the Week

IMG_2081
Baseball

Dogs in the polls: Where MSU now sits after series win at South Carolina

20210326_BB_vs_Arkansas_CS_1778 (1)
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score and More: MSU falls in extras to South Carolina

11926321
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at South Carolina (Sunday, 5-9-21)

USATSI_15278159
Football

Bulldogs to add wide receiver Jamire Calvin from Washington State