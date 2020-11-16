Egg Bowl game time set

The first-ever on-field Mississippi showdown between Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin now has a start time.

Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs and Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels are set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT in Oxford on November 28 as MSU and Ole Miss renew their rivalry in the Battle for the Golden Egg. The game is set to be televised by SEC Network.

Mississippi State has won each of the last two games in the series, most recently claiming a 21-20 victory last season in Starkville. Much has changed since then however.

In the aftermath of last year's game, Ole Miss parted ways with Matt Luke and turned to Kiffin. MSU also relieved Joe Moorhead of his duties and turned to Leach. Now in the midst of their first seasons with their new teams, Kiffin and Leach have teams that are somewhat polar opposites.

The Rebels are an offensive machine that struggles mightily on the defensive side. Meanwhile the Bulldogs – despite the traditional success of Leach's Air Raid scheme – haven't been able to get much of anything going offensively while the defense has shined.

In just under a couple of weeks, the two coaches and teams will finally get a chance to square up and see where the two programs stand against each other.

Here are all SEC start times for November 28:

Arkansas at Missouri - 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Kentucky at Florida - 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Auburn at Alabama - 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Mississippi State at Ole Miss - 3 p.m. on SEC Network

LSU at Texas A & M - 6 p.m. on ESPN

Georgia at South Carolina - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Tennessee at Vanderbilt - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.