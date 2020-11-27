SI.com
Mississippi State unveils Egg Bowl uniform

Joel Coleman

As Mississippi State shoots to win its third straight Egg Bowl, the Bulldogs will be donning mostly white. 

MSU took to social media on Friday and revealed the uniform the team will wear as it battles Ole Miss in Oxford. Watch/see the look in the Twitter links below:

