Instate defensive back Jaterrious Elam commits to Bulldogs

The most recent early signing period and traditional National Signing Day have come and gone, but Mississippi State is already putting early pieces together for its next recruiting haul.

MSU's class of 2022 received an addition on Friday night when defensive back Jaterrious Elam announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Elam becomes the third member of State's 2022 class. The Greenville (Mississippi) Christian Academy standout joins fellow Bulldog verbal commits and instate products Dakota Jordan and Jacarius Clayton. Jordan is a running back out of Canton Academy. Clayton is a Tupelo High defensive lineman.

Meanwhile Elam becomes the first 2022 MSU pickup in the secondary. He chose Mississippi State over offers from LSU, Pittsburgh and Southern Miss.

Elam is rated as the 10th-best prospect from the state of Mississippi, per 247Sports. The outlet pegs Elam as the the No. 54 cornerback in the nation.

Overall, MSU's 2022 class is currently ranked No. 43 in the nation per 247Sports and No. 44 in the country according to Rivals. However it's important to note that neither Elam or Clayton have received ratings from either outlet yet, plus it's still incredibly early in the recruiting process for this group.

It's so early for the 2022 group, in fact, that the 2021 MSU recruiting class is likely not even complete yet. The Bulldogs have signed 24 players since December, however State can still add two others – possibly through the transfer portal – over the course of the coming weeks. Such additions would only add to what is already a nationally-ranked 2021 class, rated 23rd by Rivals and 25th by 247Sports.

