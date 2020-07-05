A quick look at MSU football's 2021 recruiting class as of 7/5/20

It's a long time until signing day. And in the recruiting world, anything can change on a moment-to-moment basis. Still, it's always fun to look to the future.

In the case of Mississippi State football, there are currently 11 players that have verbally committed to the Bulldogs and indicated they plan to sign with MSU as part of the 2021 class. Two of those 11 actually committed within the last 10 days. If you're looking for a quick crash course on where the Bulldogs currently stand on the recruiting landscape, you've come to the right place. Here are all 11 current commitments, along with their respective ratings by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. Also, some players have recently chatted with Cowbell Corner and you can find those updates in links below, most of which include player highlights.

QB Sawyer Robertson - Coronado High School/Lubbock, TX

247Sports - 4-star

Rivals - 4-star

ESPN - 4-star

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON ROBERTSON who said late last month that he can't wait to get back to Starkville.

WR Theodore Knox - The Woodlands High School/The Woodlands, TX

247Sports - 4-star

Rivals - 4-star

ESPN - 4-star

ATH Kadarius Calloway - Philadelphia High School/Philadelphia, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 4-star

WR Brandon Buckhaulter - Hartfield Academy/Flowood, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 4-star

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON BUCKHAULTER who, back in May, spoke on his recent flip from Ole Miss to MSU and how he believes he's perfect for the air-raid offense.

CB Cortez Eatmon - Miss. Gulf Coast CC/Perkinston, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - not rated

LB Navonteque Strong - Miss. Gulf Coast CC/Perkinston, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - not rated

OL Makylan Pounders - Byhalia High School/Byhalia, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 3-star

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON POUNDERS who, back in May, said he believes he fits right in at Mississippi State.

QB Daniel Greek - Liberty Christian School/Argyle, TX

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 3-star

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON GREEK who said back in June that he doesn't mind at all being part of a two-QB signing class and competing.

S Myzel Williams - Deland High School/Deland, FL

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 3-star

RB Amariyon Howard - Starkville High School/Starkville, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 3-star

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON HOWARD who originally committed to ex-MSU head coach Joe Moorhead, but said back in May he remains solid with the Bulldogs despite the coaching change to Mike Leach.

S Corey Ellington - Holmes County High School/Lexington, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 3-star

(OVERALL as of 7/5/2020, Mississippi State's Class of 2021 sits ranked 41st in the country by 247Sports and 43rd in the nation by Rivals. ESPN only lists its Top 25 classes and MSU is not currently among them.)

Also, here are a pair of Cowbell Corner updates from the last two months on a couple of the state of Mississippi's top prospects – three-star defensive end Ty Cooper and four-star quarterback Ty Keyes.

– CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON COOPER who said just this past week that he's got a timeline in mind for his commitment.

– CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON KEYES who said back in May that he's waiting out his recruiting process and was not close to any decision on his future. He has since tweeted out though that he plans to commit to his school of choice before he begins his upcoming senior season.