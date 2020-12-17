Who might fill out MSU's Class of 2021?

The first day of the early signing period has come and gone, but recruiting never stops.

Mississippi State added 19 new players on Wednesday as the Bulldogs put together the majority of their 2021 signing class. However there is still plenty of work to be done to fill out the group. Junior college players can sign through next month while high school athletes can ink over the next couple of days, then they have February's traditional national signing day coming as well.

"We’re still recruiting some guys," MSU head coach Mike Leach said on Wednesday. "Also, some may be announced later too. We’re going to see what unfolds as the dust settles in January and obviously there’s the transfer portal as well."

So who are some names to watch out for in the days ahead? It's hard to pin down precisely who the Bulldogs might seek to ink as things are always changing in recruiting, but for now, keep an eye out for these guys as individuals who could fill some of State's empty spots:

Deonte Anderson - DL - Fort Meade (Fla.) HS

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star recruit per Rivals, Deonte Anderson would be a huge pickup for Mississippi State on the defensive line if the Bulldogs can land him. He has numerous offers, including South Carolina and Central Florida. As seen above, Anderson tweeted on Wednesday that he plans to make his collegiate destination known on January 2 as he takes part in the All-American Bowl.

Ty Cooper - DL - Louisville (Miss.) HS

Ty Cooper of Louisville, Miss., High stands outside the Wildcats' football stadium. (Photo courtesy Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

From only about 30 miles or so south of Starkville, Cooper would be another big-time addition for the Bulldogs. He's a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. It appears if MSU gets him, the Bulldogs will have to fend off at least Ole Miss. Yes, it might be another old-fashioned instate recruiting battle that could come down to the signing day in February. Cooper could look to go outside the state too. He announced on Wednesday he plans to soon release a list of his top eight schools. It sure seems like State is solidly in the mix though given another tweet from Cooper later on Wednesday that depicted him in MSU gear.

Jadarrius Perkins - CB - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Jadarrius Perkins makes a tackle during his days as a player at Hattiesburg, Miss., High. (Photo courtesy Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American-Hattiesburg)

Perkins could end up being a Christmas present for Mississippi State. He tweeted on Wednesday that he'll be signing somewhere on Christmas Day. Again, junior college players can sign in the early period through next month. Perkins, a three-star prospect per both Rivals and 247Sports, played his high school football in Hattiesburg. He was previously committed to Oregon, but could very well wind up staying in his home state after all if all goes right for MSU.

Calvin Johnson II - ATH - French Camp (Miss.) Academy

Johnson is a verbal commit to Navy, but his recruitment has exploded in recent weeks. That means his options have significantly increased since he made that original commitment. Thus with more options, Johnson likely needs more time and seems to be on a path to sign with his collegiate choice in February. One of those options is of course suiting up in maroon and white with the Bulldogs. He'd likely play a position of need for MSU as a defensive back. Johnson could certainly help soften the blow of M.J. Daniels flipping to Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Jay Hampton - CB - Amory (Miss.) High

Not long after the sun went down on Wednesday, Hampton had received an offer to come to Mississippi State. The timing of the offer certainly indicates this isn't some token, wait-and-see type of offer either. MSU now stands as maybe Hampton's highest profile offer. Along with State, he also has offers from Indiana, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas and Coastal Carolina. Hampton hasn't been rated by either 247Sports or Rivals. So he isn't exactly a well-known prospect. However he could very well soon be wearing maroon and white in his home state.

Austin Barber - OL - Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.)

Mississippi State inked five offensive linemen on Wednesday, but there's a chance they could add a sixth and if the Bulldogs did, Barber is an option. He told Sports Illustrated's director of recruiting John Garcia, Jr., earlier this month though that he likely wouldn't sign until February. He's been focused on his high school season of late, actually playing in and winning his state championship game on Wednesday. As he decides, MSU is seemingly in play, but so are others and Miami might be the favorite as Barber could become a Hurricane and stay in the Sunshine State. Like everything else in the world of recruiting, we'll see.

