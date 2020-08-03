One public submission for State of Mississippi's new flag has Egg Bowl twist

On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History tweeted out a link to view more than 2,000 public submissions that met legislative criteria for consideration to be the State of Mississippi's new state flag. One of those submissions featured an Egg Bowl twist.

Of course last season's battle between Mississippi State and Ole Miss was decided when Rebels receiver Elijah Moore hiked his leg after a touchdown, earning a penalty and setting the stage for Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan to miss a potential game-tying extra point. Someone thought the moment deserved to be immortalized forever as the state's banner. Nick Suss, the Ole Miss beat writer for the Clarion Ledger, pointed out the submission:

When the old Mississippi flag was removed last month after flying since 1894, the bill to remove it established a commission to design a replacement flag that must exclude the confederate battle flag and include the words, 'In God We Trust'. If nothing else, this unique submission met that criteria.

There were some other, shall we say, outside-the-box designs as well. You can view all of the submitted designs by CLICKING HERE.

As part of the bill to redesign the flag, the appointed commission of nine individuals is to suggest a final design for a new state flag by September 14. That design will then be placed on the ballot on November 3 to be voted upon by Mississippi residents. If the referendum passes, the selected design would become the new state flag. If it fails, the commission would reconvene and select a different design for a future referendum.