Mississippi State football holds voter education/registration as part of first team meeting

Mississippi State hits the practice fields this coming Tuesday for its first workout of preseason training camp, but before that, there was other business to attend to in the Bulldogs' first team meeting on Saturday.

MSU had voter education and registration as part of the team's initial gathering. Here is a video clip and a few scenes from the happenings:

It remains to be seen which MSU players will make an impact on the football field in the season to come. But it's now apparent there will be several of this year's Bulldogs making their voices heard at the polls this November and in the years ahead.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner.