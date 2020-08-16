SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Mississippi State football holds voter education/registration as part of first team meeting

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State hits the practice fields this coming Tuesday for its first workout of preseason training camp, but before that, there was other business to attend to in the Bulldogs' first team meeting on Saturday. 

MSU had voter education and registration as part of the team's initial gathering. Here is a video clip and a few scenes from the happenings:

It remains to be seen which MSU players will make an impact on the football field in the season to come. But it's now apparent there will be several of this year's Bulldogs making their voices heard at the polls this November and in the years ahead.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T&L Sunday/Monday: Questions to ask before Mississippi State football begins practice

What are some of the burning questions surrounding the Bulldogs as workouts get underway starting this week?

Joel Coleman

Full Mississippi State football schedule to be announced on Monday

Bulldogs will learn when they'll play each game on Monday afternoon.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/16): A breather for Bulldogs

A daily look at how former Mississippi State players are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

Blast from the past: Six former Bulldogs who would be great fits for the 2020 Mississippi State football roster

These six former Mississippi State football stars, in their MSU prime, would likely be welcome additions to the 2020 Bulldogs.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/15): Woodruff takes no-no into the 5th

A daily look at how former Mississippi State baseball players are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs executive order limiting fans at high school football games and other events

Order allows for two attendees per event participant.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/14): Bulldogs hittin' bombs

A daily look at how former Mississippi State baseball players are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: 1999 Mississippi State football deep dive

A look into one of the best season in Bulldog football history.

Joel Coleman

NCAA president Mark Emmert says no fall Division I championships

Football is only sport still currently proceeding towards a possible championship.

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Unpacking all the college football craziness

Joel Coleman of Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of The Grove Report discuss the hot topics surrounding Mississippi State and Ole Miss sports.

Joel Coleman