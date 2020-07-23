Football notes: Kobe Jones lands on watch list, former Bulldogs get good news for 2020 and more

MSU's Jones on Wuerffel Trophy Watch List again

For the second straight season, Mississippi State defensive end Kobe Jones has been placed on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy. The award is given annually to the Football Bowl Subdivision player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. The award exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Jones, a Starkville native, has been a leader on the field, in the classroom and in the community of his hometown during his time at MSU. A three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, Jones earned his bachelor's degree from MSU last December in business administration. He was the Bulldogs' nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy and Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2019.

Jones actively volunteers time to the Starkville Cowboys little league football and Starkville High School football programs. He currently represent MSU on the SEC Football Leadership Council and attended the Black Student Athlete Summit in Austin, Texas, last year.

Jones enters his senior season in 2020 with 70 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. He finished second on the squad with 4.0 sacks in 2019, and was dominant down the stretch, racking up 4.5 TFLs and 3.0 sacks over the last three games.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 3 and finalists will be announced on November 23. The formal announcement of the 2020 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City on December 8.

The presentation of the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 52nd All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 19, 2021 in Fort Walton Beach.

Bulldog recruiting target commits elsewhere

Wide receiver prospect Da'Wain Lofton has been a priority for the Mississippi State staff of late, but on Thursday, the three-star Texas product announced he instead plans to play his college football at Virginia Tech.

Mississippi State still stands with 11 total commitments in its Class of 2021. The group currently ranks 51st nationally according to 247Sports and is 12th in the Southeastern Conference ahead of Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Former State players immediately eligible

A pair of ex-Mississippi State players won't have to sit out after transferring away from MSU this offseason.

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and defensive back Jarrian Jones, who both left the Bulldogs to join Florida State earlier this year, have been deemed immediately eligible to play for the Seminoles, FSU announced on Thursday.

“We are fired up for Jarrian and Fabien to have this opportunity to compete this season,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said in a school release. “The entire Florida State family is grateful to the NCAA committee for their time considering these appeals for two great young men. Jarrian and Fabien are tremendous football players who have already had a positive impact on our program, and I’m looking forward to seeing that impact continue to grow.”

Jones played in 11 games with one start and recorded 12 tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery last season as a true freshman at MSU. Lovett made 13 starts in 15 games played for the Bulldogs and recorded 19 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack.