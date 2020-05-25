A quick look at where MSU's 2021 football recruiting class currently stands

It's a long time until signing day. And in the recruiting world, anything can change on a moment-to-moment basis. Still, it's always fun to look to the future.

In the case of Mississippi State, there are currently nine players that have verbally committed to the Bulldogs and indicated they plan to sign with MSU as part of the 2021 class. Here are all nine, along with their respective ratings by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

QB Sawyer Robertson - Coronado High School/Lubbock, TX

247Sports - 4-star

Rivals - 4-star

ESPN - 4-star

ATH Kadarius Calloway - Philadelphia High School/Philadelphia, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 4-star

WR Brandon Buckhaulter - Hartfield Academy/Flowood, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 4-star

CB Cortez Eatmon - Miss. Gulf Coast CC/Perkinston, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - not rated

LB Thomas Davis - Lowndes High School/Valdosta, GA

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 3-star

OL Makylan Pounders - Byhalia High School/Byhalia, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 3-star

QB Daniel Greek - Liberty Christian School/Argyle, TX

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 3-star

RB Amariyon Howard - Starkville High School/Starkville, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 3-star

S Corey Ellington - Holmes County High School/Lexington, MS

247Sports - 3-star

Rivals - 3-star

ESPN - 3-star

(OVERALL as of 5/25/2020, Mississippi State's Class of 2021 sits ranked 33rd in the country by 247Sports and 36th in the nation by Rivals. ESPN only lists its Top 25 classes and MSU is not currently among them.)

Also, if you've missed it since Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner was launched a little over two weeks ago, the site has recently caught up with three of MSU's nine commitments, as well as the state of Mississippi's top-rated quarterback prospect Ty Keyes, who said MSU remains in contact with him. To catch up on the latest with those guys (Keyes, Buckhaulter, Pounders and Howard), click on the links below. The recent updates are accompanied by SI highlight film of the prospects.

