Mississippi State loses an opponent off its 2020 football schedule

There could very well be further changes given the uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, but one adjustment to Mississippi State football's 2020 schedule now is certain. The Alabama A & M game is no longer on the table.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference, which includes Alabama A & M, announced on Monday evening that it is postponing all scheduled fall sports contests and SWAC Championships. The conference is aiming to play those sports in the spring.

That of course means MSU's home tilt against Alabama A & M, originally set for November 21, is off. It possibly wouldn't have been played anyway as the Souhteastern Conference attempts to find the best course of action to complete a 2020 schedule. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey noted last week that the conference is hoping to come up with a plan by late this month.

“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” Sankey said last week. “In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”

As for the SWAC, here is the full release from that league announcing its plan of action: