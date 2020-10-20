Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes added to FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List

The following is courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Freshman Emmanuel Forbes has been named to the Football Writers’ Association of America’s Freshman All-American Watch List, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Bulldog cornerback is one of 74 student-athletes and 10 defensive backs to receive the honor.

Forbes has played in every game this season, starting two contests. He has made seven tackles and is one of two freshmen nationally with multiple interceptions. His two interceptions are tied for third in the SEC.

Against Texas A & M last week, the Grenada, Mississippi, native took an interception 60 yards for his first career touchdown. That marked the longest interception return by a Bulldog since Oct. 28, 2017 when Jamal Peters returned one 90 yards for a touchdown.

In State’s victory at LSU, Forbes played 49 snaps in his debut and made the first interception of his career. He had the third-highest coverage grade on the team according to Pro Football Focus and did not allow a catch on three targets. At Kentucky, Forbes added two pass breakups and allowed just one reception on four targets.

Forbes is one of eight true freshmen to debut for Mississippi State this season and one of 14 Bulldogs to make their first career start in 2020.

State has boasted a Freshman All-American in three of the last four years (Leo Lewis, LB, FWAA-2016; Jace Christmann, K, FWAA-2017; Martin Emerson, CB, PFF-2019).

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.