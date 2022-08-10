Class of 2023 quarterback Chris Parson has been recruited heavily by Mississippi State over the last few weeks, and some expert recruiting predictions suggest that it hasn't gone unnoticed.

The rising high school senior called off his commitment to Florida State in early July, officially reopening his recruitment. MSU and 22 other major programs -- including TCU, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech -- have since worked tirelessly to recruit Parson.

Recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman of On3 Sports placed an expert prediction for Parson to land with the Bulldogs on Tuesday morning. Overall, the media group's Recruiting Prediction Machine has given the signal-caller a 94.8 percent chance of landing at Mississippi State, based on a combination of predictions developed by a variety of high-level analysts. Parson has been given just a 2.7 percent chance of committing to Florida State for a second time. Every other program that has extended an offer to him is projected to have less than a one percent chance of landing the respected student-athlete.

Parson officially visited Mississippi State on July 30, further fueling speculation that the Ravenwood High School star would soon become a Bulldog. His trip to Starkville has been the only college visit that Parson has shared on social media since reopening his recruitment, but he did visit both SMU and Florida State in June. He has also been extremely active in engaging with other Mississippi State class of 2023 commitments who have encouraged him to join them at Davis Wade Stadium.

The On3 Sports Consensus -- which consolidates rankings from On3, ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals -- lists Parson as a four-star quarterback with an overall grade of 89.35. He is ranked as the eighth-best overall player in the state of Tennessee and sits at No. 19 nationally for his position. Although his standings are already incredibly impressive, Parson still has one more season to continue to prove that he can become one of the top college quarterbacks in the country soon.