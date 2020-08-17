SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Full Mississippi State 2020 football schedule revealed

Joel Coleman

An opening-week showdown in Death Valley against defending national champion LSU and an Egg Bowl that's not the final game of the regular season highlights Mississippi State's complete 2020 football scheduled that was revealed on Monday night. The Bulldogs already knew their opponents and locations for the upcoming campaign, but now, MSU has the specific dates. 

Following the first game of the Mike Leach era in Baton Rouge on September 26, the Bulldogs host their first home game the following week against Arkansas on the first Saturday of October. The next two weeks feature a road trip to Kentucky (October 10) and a home game against Texas A&M (October 17) before an October 24 open date.

MSU then has games scheduled for the following six weeks, beginning with a road tilt at Alabama on Halloween (October 31). That precedes back-to-back home games for the Bulldogs, first hosting Vanderbilt (November 7), then welcoming Auburn (November 14). State then heads to Georgia on November 21. 

Typically, the Battle for the Golden Egg against instate rival Ole Miss concludes the regular season, but not this year. In 2020, the Bulldogs and Rebels tangle in the next-to-last regular season contest on November 28. It also bears noting the game will be on a Saturday instead of Thanksgiving night.

Finally, MSU concludes the regular season with a home game against Missouri on December 5. All SEC teams then have a December 12 open date should it be needed to make up any games. The SEC Championship is then set for December 19 in Atlanta.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for schedule analysis and Mississippi State preseason training camp coverage in the days ahead. Until then, here's the 2020 MSU football schedule in its entirety:

  • September 26 - at LSU (in Baton Rouge, La.)
  • October 3 - vs. Arkansas (in Starkville, Miss.)
  • October 10 - at Kentucky (in Lexington, Ky.)
  • October 17 - vs. Texas A&M (in Starkville, Miss.)
  • October 24 - OPEN DATE
  • October 31 - at Alabama (in Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
  • November 7 - vs. Vanderbilt (in Starkville, Miss.)
  • November 14 - vs. Auburn (in Starkville, Miss.)
  • November 21 - at Georgia (in Athens, Ga.)
  • November 28 - at Ole Miss (in Oxford, Miss.)
  • December 5 - vs. Missouri (in Starkville, Miss.)
  • December 12 - OPEN DATE
  • December 19 - SEC Championship Game (at Atlanta, Ga.)

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Mississippi State football season nearing, when will basketball start? NCAA official weighs in

A decision on a timeframe is expected in mid-September.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football set to open 2020 season September 26 at LSU

Remainder of schedule to be announced later Monday.

Joel Coleman

Take it to the bank? Here are some near certainties for Mississippi State football as training camp begins

A look at some of the things that it appears the Bulldogs can count on headed into the 2020 football season.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/17): Dakota Hudson returns to the hill

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: Questions to ask before Mississippi State football begins practice

What are some of the burning questions surrounding the Bulldogs as workouts get underway starting this week?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football holds voter education/registration as part of first team meeting

One of the first tasks for some Bulldogs in training camp was registering to vote.

Joel Coleman

Full Mississippi State football schedule to be announced on Monday

Bulldogs will learn when they'll play each game on Monday afternoon.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/16): A breather for Bulldogs

A daily look at how former Mississippi State players are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

Blast from the past: Six former Bulldogs who would be great fits for the 2020 Mississippi State football roster

These six former Mississippi State football stars, in their MSU prime, would likely be welcome additions to the 2020 Bulldogs.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/15): Woodruff takes no-no into the 5th

A daily look at how former Mississippi State baseball players are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman