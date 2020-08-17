Full Mississippi State 2020 football schedule revealed

An opening-week showdown in Death Valley against defending national champion LSU and an Egg Bowl that's not the final game of the regular season highlights Mississippi State's complete 2020 football scheduled that was revealed on Monday night. The Bulldogs already knew their opponents and locations for the upcoming campaign, but now, MSU has the specific dates.

Following the first game of the Mike Leach era in Baton Rouge on September 26, the Bulldogs host their first home game the following week against Arkansas on the first Saturday of October. The next two weeks feature a road trip to Kentucky (October 10) and a home game against Texas A & M (October 17) before an October 24 open date.

MSU then has games scheduled for the following six weeks, beginning with a road tilt at Alabama on Halloween (October 31). That precedes back-to-back home games for the Bulldogs, first hosting Vanderbilt (November 7), then welcoming Auburn (November 14). State then heads to Georgia on November 21.

Typically, the Battle for the Golden Egg against instate rival Ole Miss concludes the regular season, but not this year. In 2020, the Bulldogs and Rebels tangle in the next-to-last regular season contest on November 28. It also bears noting the game will be on a Saturday instead of Thanksgiving night.

Finally, MSU concludes the regular season with a home game against Missouri on December 5. All SEC teams then have a December 12 open date should it be needed to make up any games. The SEC Championship is then set for December 19 in Atlanta.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for schedule analysis and Mississippi State preseason training camp coverage in the days ahead. Until then, here's the 2020 MSU football schedule in its entirety:

September 26 - at LSU (in Baton Rouge, La.)

October 3 - vs. Arkansas (in Starkville, Miss.)

October 10 - at Kentucky (in Lexington, Ky.)

October 17 - vs. Texas A & M (in Starkville, Miss.)

October 24 - OPEN DATE

October 31 - at Alabama (in Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

November 7 - vs. Vanderbilt (in Starkville, Miss.)

November 14 - vs. Auburn (in Starkville, Miss.)

November 21 - at Georgia (in Athens, Ga.)

November 28 - at Ole Miss (in Oxford, Miss.)

December 5 - vs. Missouri (in Starkville, Miss.)

December 12 - OPEN DATE

December 19 - SEC Championship Game (at Atlanta, Ga.)

