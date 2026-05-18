Game 1: Bulldogs Open 2026 vs. ULM and It Has to Be Statement Win

September 5 can't get here fast enough for Mississippi State fans and that feeling probably cuts both ways.

The Bulldogs open the 2026 college football season at home against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

On paper, it's exactly the kind of soft landing any program in rebuilding mode would want.

Sun Belt opponent, home crowd. Clear September skies in Mississippi. The thing about "easy" games is they're only easy until they're not.

Coach Jeff Lebby enters year three in Starkville with the program at something of a crossroads.

Two consecutive losing seasons have tested fan patience and the 2026 schedule doesn't do him any favors once SEC play arrives. Alabama, LSU, Texas and Oklahoma are all on the schedule.

That makes a clean non-conference start not just preferred, it's essentially required.

If the Dawgs can't handle a Warhawks program that hasn't sniffed a bowl game since 2012, the questions that follow Lebby into the offseason will be loud and uncomfortable.

Not enough wins may make it pretty short, but that's not a prediction. Nobody mentions that during the summer before things get started but folks know the reality.

It's as straightforward as it gets. Take care of business in Week 1, build some confidence and move on.

Anything short of a comfortable victory at home against a Sun Belt program picking up the check for this road trip would be a genuine cause for alarm.

So what exactly is Mississippi State getting on September 5?

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks coach Bryant Vincent paces the sidelines during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Warhawks in 2026: Portal Heavy with Question Marks

The Warhawks aren't a pushover in the sense that they show up and surrender.

ULM coach Bryant Vincent has been working the transfer portal hard, adding 45 new members to his 2026 roster after a difficult 2025 campaign.

But it is a program with some serious structural problems.

Louisiana-Monroe carries what is now a 13-year bowl drought, the longest active streak among all FBS programs.

They haven't been to a bowl game since a 2012 Independence Bowl loss to Ohio and the path back hasn't gotten appreciably shorter under Vincent.

On offense, ULM's quarterback situation is its most interesting storyline heading into the new season.

Returning starter Aidan Armenta is back after leading the 2025 offense, joined by backup Landon Graves. The Warhawks also added former Houston freshman Austin Carlisle, a 5-foot-10 dual-threat option who saw limited time with the Cougars.

Carlisle adds genuine competition to the room, but Armenta figures to be the man under center when Monroe makes the trip to Starkville.

The Warhawks ranked 130th in scoring, 118th in total yardage and 124th in passing yards in 2025. Those numbers don't exactly inspire fear in opposing defensive coordinators and they're the baseline Vincent's staff is working to improve.

Vincent's staff spent the offseason adding difference-makers through the portal.

Running back transfers Derrick Jameson from Utah State and Donald Chaney Jr., who's had stops at Miami, Louisville and Charlotte, give ULM options in the backfield.

Tight end Bryce Anderson, a Memphis transfer who caught 12 passes for 101 yards in 2025, adds a target in the passing game. Wide receiver Damarcco Blanton, an Arkansas State transfer, rounds out the skill position additions.

It's a patchwork group and whether those pieces mesh quickly enough to move the chains against an SEC defense will be the central question for the opener.

ULM Warhawks quarterback Aidan Armenta (10) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tough Road Ahead for Monroe

The 2026 ULM schedule isn't forgiving beyond Starkville either.

After the Mississippi State opener, the Warhawks travel to UAB before returning to Malone Stadium for games against Southeastern Louisiana and FAU. Sun Belt play begins October 3 at South Alabama.

Vincent's crew faces seven teams with 2025 bowl appearances on the full slate.

The coaching staff he's assembled is built for the long haul.

Offensive coordinator Jesse Montalto handles the receivers. Defensive coordinator Troy Reffett oversees the inside linebackers. Special teams coordinator Tony McClain doubles on the defensive line.

It's a staff trying to install an identity in a program that's been searching for one for the better part of a decade.

For the Warhawks, the Mississippi State game is a chance to prove they're no longer an automatic W for anyone.

For State, it's a chance to get the season moving in the right direction before things get considerably harder.

Dawgs quarterback Kamario Taylor, the Macon, Miss., native who threw for over 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns his senior year at Noxubee County High School, steps into his first season as the full-time starter.

He's backed up by AJ Swann, a veteran with 18 career starts between App State, LSU and Vanderbilt, along with Jaden Rashada from Sacramento State.

That's legitimate depth heading into what should be a manageable debut for Taylor.

Running back Fluff Bothwell is the featured back after other options departed through the portal.

All-SEC cornerback Kelley Jones chose to return for his junior season rather than test the NFL draft. That is a significant win for new defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, who's installing his system in Starkville for the first time.

Hybrid safety/linebacker Isaac Smith returns as a key piece on the back end.

The Bulldogs added 23 transfer portal players this offseason — ninth-most in the SEC — with seven of them landing on the offensive line. It's an area of clear emphasis for a coaching staff that knows the importance in the trenches at this level.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs against Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Andrew Jones (44) in the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What the Dawgs Need to Show

The opener against Louisiana-Monroe is a chance for Taylor to find his rhythm and for Arnett's defense to put up a convincing showing without being severely tested.

It's a tuneup and it needs to look like one.

If the Dawgs handle the Warhawks cleanly with no turnovers gifting ULM short fields, no special teams meltdowns, Taylor looking composed in his first full run as the starter it would at least give folks hope.

Road trips to Minnesota in Week 2 and South Carolina in Week 3 follow before the SEC home schedule opens up.

Lebby's first two years produced results that left Bulldog fans waiting for a corner that hasn't quite turned.

The 2026 roster is more built-out and the quarterback situation feels more settled. There's a reasonable case for optimism heading into September.

But optimism has to be earned. The Warhawks have nothing to lose and everything to prove.

The talent disparity between an SEC program with seven home games at Davis Wade Stadium and a Sun Belt program patching roster holes through the portal is real and significant, though.

Mississippi State should win the game.

If it doesn't, the Bulldogs and their coaching staff will have a long autumn ahead and the conversations that follow won't wait until December.