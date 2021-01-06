FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Wide receiver Cameron Gardner enters transfer portal

Gardner played in 10 games in 2020
Author:
Publish date:

Another Mississippi State offensive piece has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will look to move on from the Bulldogs.

Wide receiver Cameron Gardner took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and revealed he's going into the portal and will explore his options.

"First off I would like to thank all the coaches that helped me on and off the field and also in helping me become a great young man through these (three) years I had at this wonderful university," Gardner posted. "Second, I would like to thank the players that I formed a special and unforgettable bond with over these three years at Mississippi State. I will never forget those memories we made together."

Gardner played in 26 total games over his State career. He saw action in 10 games in 2020.

This past season, Gardner caught 12 passes for 110 yards. He also played sparingly in 2018 and 2019, but caught just one pass for seven yards over his first two seasons with the MSU program.

Gardner's departure from State would bring an end to many years of him playing football in Starkville. He originally came to the Bulldogs from Starkville High where he totaled 58 catches for 711 yards and 12 touchdowns over his prep career.

Gardner's announcement followed news from earlier Wednesday that MSU running back Lee Witherspoon has also entered the transfer portal

Wide receiver Cameron Gardner has announced his plans to seek a transfer from Mississippi State. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

