CFP National Championship: Three Alabama Players to Watch

As Alabama prepares for its second-consecutive championship appearance, three players will need to give it their all for the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship on Monday night in hopes of claiming their 19th title.

The Crimson Tide finished the regular season 11-1 and routed Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship to secure their spot in the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years. They defeated Cincinnati in the semifinal matchup by a score of 27-6 on Dec. 31 and advanced to the championship game for the second-consecutive season.

Despite handling Georgia pretty easily back in December, Alabama's biggest stars will have their work cut out for them. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in overtime of the 2018 CFP National Championship, so they will be hungry for revenge.

Here are the three biggest difference makers for the Crimson Tide heading into the big game.

QB Bryce Young

Can the Heisman-winning quarterback lead his team to the ultimate victory? There's no doubt that Young has had an incredible season as a first-year starter for the Crimson Tide. He is 331-of-490 passing for 4,503 yards with 46 touchdowns and five interceptions. Although he has had some great games, some of his performances have been underwhelming as of late. Of course, that hasn't affected Alabama as a whole-- they're stacked with the best recruits at every position-- but Young can't afford to be off his game against Georgia.

LB Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson was very much unacknowledged in the Heisman race, but he is arguably one of the top players in the entire nation. This season, the sophomore linebacker has accounted for 98 total tackles, 34.5 tackles-for-losses and 17.5 sacks. Anderson has caused opponents to lose 256 yards total across a span of 14 games-- something that nobody else in the nation can say. He will need to make good plays to rattle Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense early-- but his presence on the field alone might just do that.

WR Jameson Williams

In the absence of John Metchie III, Williams has taken over as the lone top wide receiver for the Crimson Tide. He is the team leader in most receiving categories, but with the other half of the dynamic wide receiver duo out with an injury, Williams will have to perform better than ever. Through 14 games played, he has totaled 75 receptions for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those are outstanding numbers, but can Williams continue to pick up some of the slack?