How to Watch: Georgia vs. TCU, CFP National Championship

What to know and how to tune in as Georgia takes on TCU in the national championship.

The 2022 college football season has officially come to a close and the only game remaining on the horizon is the College Football Playoff national title matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs.

Georgia looks to repeat as the sport's most recent national championship winner after recording an undefeated season. most recently narrowly defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.

TCU has demanded respect after many expected the Horned Frogs to either falter at some point in the season or get blown away by Michigan. Instead, TCU put together a nearly perfect record of 13-1 overall, undefeated in conference play.

The team's latest victory was a 51-45 win over the Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. It will be interesting to see how things play out between the two squads on college football's biggest stage on Monday evening.

Here's what to know and how to tune in, regardless of where you are on game day:

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Weather: 34 degrees, Mostly Clear

When: Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. CT / 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+Package)

