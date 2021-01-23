Bulldogs pick up transfer Jalen Green from Texas

Defensive back was rated as one of the country's best prospects out of high school

They say things are bigger in Texas and Mississippi State is hoping it just picked up a big-time piece from the Lone Star State.

MSU has announced the addition of defensive back Jalen Green to the football program. Green comes to the Bulldogs after spending the last three seasons with the Texas Longhorns. Green will be in classes this semester at MSU and will be available for spring practice with the Bulldogs. He has two years of eligibility remaining, however for Green to be able to play for State in the 2021 season, he'll need either a waiver from the NCAA or a vote to pass allowing for one-time transfers to be immediately eligible.

By joining State, Green will have a reunion with MSU safeties coach Jason Washington. Washington was an assistant with Texas for Green's first two seasons with the Longhorns before Washington joined State head coach Mike Leach's staff prior to the 2020 campaign.

Whether or not Green ends up in Washington's position group at safety or over at cornerback for the Bulldogs remains to be seen. Green played cornerback for Texas the last three years, participating in 30 games with eight starts. This past season, Green totaled 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups and one interception for the Longhorns.

Despite his production at Texas, there might still be a higher ceiling for Green to strive to meet at MSU as he was once one of the nation's top prospects. Out of high school in 2018, Green was rated as a five-star recruit at Houston (Texas) Heights according to 247Sports. He was also considered the country's No. 3 cornerback and the top overall high school recruit in the state of Texas.

Now, Green brings all that promise with him to Starkville where he'll join a talented Bulldog secondary that already includes standouts Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes.

