Hal Mumme, Mentor of Mike Leach, Founds NIL Agency

The creator of the Air Raid offense is getting involved in the NIL era.

Mike Leach and Air Raid founder Hal Mumme made the offense what it is today when the two came together at Iowa Wesleyan in 1989.

Mumme and Leach remained together through 1998, parting ways when Leach accepted a position as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma in 1999.

At present day, Leach serves as the head coach of Mississippi State football, while Mumme is getting involved in the NIL era after years of coaching at the college level and in the XFL. Mumme announced earlier this week that he had launched his own NIL agency, Hal Mumme and Associates.

"Our goal is to compensate all student-athletes through leveraging there Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) with advertisers from across the country," the mission statement reads.

"From the superstar quarterback to the freshman on the women's rowing team, we are eager to boost team morale and serve the entire locker room. Our agency will use over 70 years of experience in college athletics and business to work with student-athletes and advertisers, making sure all our athletes are compensated at fair market value using yearly non-exclusive contracts. Our student-athletes will also benefit from financial guidance, brand-building opportunities and long-term plan for success on and off the field."

The agency has begun partnering with standout athletes like Washington star softball player Baylee Klingler, who was named a NCAA D1 All-American and is currently a USA Softball 2022 National Player of the Year finalist.