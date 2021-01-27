Bulldogs pick up commitment from running back Ke'travion Hargrove

With spots running out in its class of 2021, Mississippi State has added a possible late gem to the group.

Running back Ke'travion Hargrove announced on Wednesday that he has verbally committed to MSU. The Ruston (Louisiana) High standout is rated as one of the country's top backs. He's expected to sign with the Bulldogs next Wednesday as part of the traditional national signing day.

Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN all label Hargrove as a four-star prospect. He has collected an impressive list of offers over the last few months, including offers from Penn State, South Carolina, Baylor, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Florida State, among others.

Hargrove was previously verbally committed to remain in Ruston and play his college football at Louisiana Tech. However after committing to Louisiana Tech in May of 2020, Hargrove backed off that pledge two months later. Now, he appears ready to suit up instead for a different bunch of Bulldogs – the ones up in Starkville, Mississippi.

Assuming Hargrove indeed inks with MSU next week, he'll fill one of three remaining spots in State's class of 2021. Between December signees and those who have transferred in since, Mississippi State has already recently brought in 23 new Bulldogs.

The final two spots could go a number of different ways, but two of MSU's top targets to try and round out the class include Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and defensive lineman Ty Cooper of Louisville (Mississippi) High, as well as French Camp (Mississippi) Academy defensive back Calvin Johnson II.

