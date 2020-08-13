Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath arrested

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath was arrested on Wednesday in Winston County by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

According to arrest records from the Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility, Heath was booked at 4:29 p.m. on Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence, no driver's license, improper equipment, no insurance and speeding more than 20 miles per hour over the limit. Heath was released from the facility at 8:30 p.m. on a total bond of $3,000. When contacted, the Mississippi Highway Patrol provided no further details on Heath's arrest.

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach released the following statement on Heath's arrest:

"We’re aware of the situation," Leach said. "We’re gathering more information from the proper authorities and don’t have further comment at this time."

Heath is expected to be one of Mississippi State's primary receiving targets in Leach's Air Raid offense in 2020. Heath, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Jackson who came to MSU by way of Copiah-Lincoln Community College, was a part of State's most recent signing class. He was rated as a four-star junior college prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. 

Heath played in 17 career games at Copiah-Lincoln. He totaled 61 receptions for 835 yards and seven touchdowns over his two seasons. He is expected to compete for a starting spot as a junior with the Bulldogs this season.

