Mississippi State football's Kylin Hill gets key to hometown

Long before Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill was making waves on and off the football field in Starkville, he was making a name for himself about 25 miles eastward over in Columbus. Back in those days, Hill said he made a prediction to his buddies. On Tuesday, standing behind a podium at the Columbus Municipal Complex, Hill's prophesy was fulfilled.

"Growing up, I'd always tell my friends that one day, I was going to try to get the key to the city," Hill said. "They'd always say, 'What are you going to get it for?' I said I'm going to make a change one day and it's not going to be in football."

Hill was indeed handed the key to Columbus by the city's mayor and others on Tuesday. The honor was presented in part for Hill's outstanding football career at Columbus High and at Mississippi State, but it was Hill's tweet back in June that helped cement his status as a local hero. At the time, Hill insinuated he'd no longer play for MSU if the state flag wasn't changed – a move that would've certainly impacted his football-playing future, obviously at Mississippi State, but also his professional aspirations.

Hill's post garnered national headlines and at least played a part in pushing the conversation forward to try and get the state of Mississippi's flag changed – something that happened just days later. The banner, which contained the confederate battle emblem that many view as racist, had flown since 1894.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd and ensuing protests around the country, Mississippi's now-former state flag came under scrutiny. Hill said it'd been a sore spot for him before any of the events of recent months happened. Given his platform as one of the Southeastern Conference's best players, he decided to take a stand.

"The flag used to always get to me," Hill said. "And I said, 'We have all these big-time athletes who have a voice but won't speak on it.' And I said, 'Why not me?' That's the thing. You can't be scared to speak up. I took a risk. I knew I took a risk. My mom knew I took a risk."

Hill's post alone didn't lead to change, but it was one of many sparks. For that, and his gridiron success, Hill is now the proud owner of that key he promised to his friends long ago.

"Getting the key to the city is unreal to me," Hill said. "Everyone around me knows I claim Columbus to the fullest. Good or bad, I was born and raised here. When I go on and retire from football, I'm still going to be from Columbus, Mississippi."