Kylin Hill to receive key to his hometown

Kylin Hill is getting the key to his city.

The Mississippi State running back is set to be honored in his hometown of Columbus in a July 21 presentation, Sports Illustrated’s Cowbell Corner confirmed with Columbus mayor Robert Smith.

“He’s from Columbus and was an outstanding athlete here when he played at Columbus High School,” Smith said of Hill. “With that and for his heroic efforts as far as his role in helping get the state flag removed, we just decided – me and the district attorney Scott Colom – decided to honor him with the key to the city.”

Hill made national waves last month when he took a stance against Mississippi’s old state flag. The controversial banner including the confederate battle emblem many view as racist was retired after flying since 1894, but not before Hill and others spoke out.

Hill, now a senior at MSU and one of the most accomplished offensive players in the Southeastern Conference, insinuated on Twitter that he’d no longer play for Mississippi State if the state flag wasn’t removed. It was one of many calls for the Magnolia State to take down the flag and it eventually was.

Now, for Hill’s background of excelling on the football field at Columbus and MSU, and his outspokenness on the flag issue, he’ll be bestowed with a key to Columbus.

“This here (is) bigger (than) just me,” It was posted to Hill’s Facebook page on Thursday. “This (is) something I dreamt of as a kid for the longest.

“The Hill name is in (the) history book.”