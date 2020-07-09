Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Kylin Hill to receive key to his hometown

Joel Coleman

Kylin Hill is getting the key to his city.

The Mississippi State running back is set to be honored in his hometown of Columbus in a July 21 presentation, Sports Illustrated’s Cowbell Corner confirmed with Columbus mayor Robert Smith.

“He’s from Columbus and was an outstanding athlete here when he played at Columbus High School,” Smith said of Hill. “With that and for his heroic efforts as far as his role in helping get the state flag removed, we just decided – me and the district attorney Scott Colom – decided to honor him with the key to the city.”

Hill made national waves last month when he took a stance against Mississippi’s old state flag. The controversial banner including the confederate battle emblem many view as racist was retired after flying since 1894, but not before Hill and others spoke out.

Hill, now a senior at MSU and one of the most accomplished offensive players in the Southeastern Conference, insinuated on Twitter that he’d no longer play for Mississippi State if the state flag wasn’t removed. It was one of many calls for the Magnolia State to take down the flag and it eventually was.

Now, for Hill’s background of excelling on the football field at Columbus and MSU, and his outspokenness on the flag issue, he’ll be bestowed with a key to Columbus.

“This here (is) bigger (than) just me,” It was posted to Hill’s Facebook page on Thursday. “This (is) something I dreamt of as a kid for the longest.

“The Hill name is in (the) history book.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Which Bulldogs/Rebels should've gotten more love on the SI Publishers All-SEC Teams?

Kylin Hill on the Second Team? No Erroll Thompson? Were there any Ole Miss snubs? The guys break down the SI Publishers All-SEC Teams.

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Will Dak get his deal in the next few days?

A July 15 deadline awaits former MSU quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys if a long-term deal is to get done before this year kicks off.

Joel Coleman

Three-star athlete Kadarius Calloway flips from Mississippi State to Alabama

Calloway originally committed to the Bulldogs late last year

Joel Coleman

A look at how much former Diamond Dawgs have made in their MLB careers

The 11 former Mississippi State baseball players currently on MLB teams' player pools have done quite well for themselves.

Joel Coleman

Defensive lineman Nick Dimitris says Mississippi State among his Top 3

Bulldogs are a favorite for Dimitris

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Anything goes on the Rumblings

Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman take listener questions on all topics

Joel Coleman

MSU's Kylin Hill represented on SI Publishers All-SEC Team

Bulldog senior chosen to the Second Team

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

From one former Bulldog to another: Lovings replaces Hudspeth at Austin Peay

Lovings was a former quality control coach and graduate assistant at Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: So what's the backup plan?

A look at what MSU's football schedule could look like if this season doesn't get played as scheduled

Joel Coleman

How does Patrick Mahomes' huge contract extension with Kansas City impact former Bulldogs Dak Prescott and Chris Jones?

Chiefs QB's 10-year extension likely affects the futures of two former Mississippi State players

Joel Coleman