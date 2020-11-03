Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced he has opted out of playing rest of season

For weeks now, rumors have circulated that Kylin Hill's time as a Mississippi State Bulldog was done and in recent days, MSU head coach Mike Leach indicated as much, saying the two hadn't talked. On Tuesday, Hill himself confirmed it.

Hill took to social media and announced he is opting out of the remainder of the 2020 football season as the talented running back sets his sights on the 2021 NFL Draft.

“To start, I would like to thank God for blessing me in all things and allowing me to walk the path that was chosen for me to walk," Hill posted. "I am forever grateful for that. 2020 has been an unprecedented year, filled with uncertainty due to a pandemic that has forced all of us to adapt as best as possible. With that, and after much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to opt out for the remainder of the season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. This has been an incredibly difficult decision, but one that I feel is best for me at this time."

"I would like to thank the entire Mississippi State coaching staff, both past and present, for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream and play at MSU," Hill continued. "I would also like to thank all of my teammates for allowing me to grow as a player and as a person. The memories that we have together will carry throughout our lifetimes and you will always be my BROTHERS! Lastly, to the best fans in the country – I can't thank you enough for everything you gave me during my time at MSU! These last 3 1/2 years have been some of the best years of my life and I will never forget my time here in Starkville. Mississippi will always be my home. We've made history together, both on and off the field, and as we move on to the next level, that work will only continue."

Hill also later took to Twitter and added more insight into his decision, saying his family had recently been dealing with COVID-19 and his brother had undergone brain surgery.

Hill's announcement closes the book on a Mississippi State career that saw the Columbus, Mississippi, native rush for 2,535 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 631 career receiving yards with six touchdown catches.

This season, in just three games, he rushed for 58 yards and had 237 yards receiving with a touchdown catch. It was a season in which Hill nearly didn't play at all. He originally declared for the 2020 NFL Draft before backing off that decision, then later threatened to sit out the year if the state of Mississippi's flag wasn't changed, which later happened. This time though, it appears Hill's days as a Bulldog are indeed done.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.