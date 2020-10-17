SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill out for game against Texas A&M

Joel Coleman

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State is going to be without one of its biggest weapons when the Bulldogs square off against No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon. MSU running back Kylin Hill will miss the contest. 

No reason has been given for Hill's absence. However, rumors have swirled around Starkville all week long that Hill could miss the game against the Aggies. Then, before kickoff, true freshman Jo'Quavious Marks was announced as State's starting running back for the contest. Moments later, Hill himself chimed in on Twitter.

"Bad rumors bad for ya health," Hill posted.

"Now let's cheer my boys on," he added.

With Hill out, Marks and another true freshman, Dillon Johnson,  will likely shoulder much of MSU's load at running back. As for Hill, his status moving forward remains unclear.

It's unknown if it is possibly related, but State head coach Mike Leach has talked repeatedly the last week about figuring out which players of his he can count on moving forward.

I think this happens every time you take over a new program," Leach said this past Monday. "We do have a few fence-riders that are trying to decide if they’re going to commit or not going to commit to what everybody’s doing here. Any time there is a transition, there’s a number of guys—and I’ve been through a number of these transitions—who are going to do the wait and see thing (thinking), 'Well, I’ll see if I like what I see.' Well that’s too bad. The train rolls on. They need to jump on board pretty quickly or the train’s going to roll on without them.”

