Mississippi State football's Kylin Hill believes he's set to shine in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense

Ask Mississippi State's Kylin Hill if he feels he can shine in new head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense and he's quick to tell you he's not worried at all about fitting in. Yes, Hill led the Southeastern Conference in rushing yardage during the regular season a year ago. And yes, he only caught 18 passes in 2020. But that doesn't stop Hill from emphatically believing he possesses the skill set to be a star under Leach, even as he hopes to do most of his talking about the subject on the field.

"Most definitely," Hill said on Tuesday when asked if he thinks he can handle his new responsibilities in the Air Raid. "I’m not going to speak on it. I’d rather people see it."

At this point, it's unclear when people might get to witness Hill in action in MSU's new offensive scheme. The season opener is set for September 5, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic altering the landscape of athletics at all levels, no one knows for sure exactly when the season will kick off. What is known is that assuming football does start, the Bulldogs will have Leach calling the shots and Hill as their expected star. And from all indications, the two individuals have hit it off to this point.

Hill was one of the few MSU players that actually met Leach at the airport the day Leach first came to Starkville back in January. The coronavirus might have put speed bumps in the way since then, but Hill says for as much as he's had the chance to get to know Leach, he's loving it.

"I like to read people and he’s out of this world," Hill said of Leach. "He’s different. I like different. He’s different in a good way. He’s such a good coach and very humorous."

What Leach is likely to do with Hill during the season though (if it's successful) will be no laughing matter – at least not for MSU's opponents. Leach has stated in the past he'd like to get Hill up to around 2,000 all-purpose yards. While that figure was based on a normal, 12-game schedule, it paints the picture of a back that's going to be touching the football time and time again.

Take Leach's Washington State team of a year ago to get a snapshot of what might be expected from Hill. Washington State running back Max Borghi rushed the football 127 times for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also the team's leading receiver in terms of receptions. Borghi had 86 catches for 597 yards and five more scores.

Hill has already proven he can handle running the football. It's the receiving end that's the question. Can he be as sure-handed for State as Borghi was at WSU?

And while Hill is confident he can be the pass catcher he needs to be, it bears noting that Hill has caught only 44 passes in his three-year career to this point. That's just over half of what Borghi caught for Leach...last season alone.

Still, Hill is confident. Part of that confidence is that he's been just fine in the receiving game both in his prep days at Columbus and in his somewhat limited opportunities at MSU.

"The Air Raid is the offense I believe my skill set fits best in," Hill said. "It’s kind of the way my high school coach used me – in the slot a lot. (It's) getting the ball a lot and when I do get the ball, it’s in good situations in open space."

New quarterback K.J. Costello will almost assuredly be the man charged with getting the ball in Hill's hands with frequency. The graduate transfer from Stanford is expected to be State's starting signal caller and already, he's building a bond with Hill, even if some of that bonding has had to be done a bit more virtually than usual given the current circumstances of the world.

"My first impression is (Costello is) the full package," Hill said. " (Costello has been a) great leader from day one. He texts me randomly when he’s watching film and explains to me how he wants me to get out. He breaks down each play and texts me whenever he feels like I need to know something. That right there alone explains how much of a leader he is."

Only time will tell how soon anyone gets to see Costello and Hill hook up during in-game action. Until then though, there's preparation to continue. Part of that is of course development.

Behind Hill on the depth chart sits a pair of youngsters that are sure to be the guys that get the next chances to shine in the Air Raid. True freshmen Jo'Quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson are now in the MSU fold. Hill hopes to do all he can to set an example for the rookies who he believes have loads of promise.

"Both of them – Dillon just got here and Marks, he’s been here so I’ve been closer to him," Hill said. "I call (Marks) my little brother. He knows I call him my little brother. I tell him he’s going to be special. Dillon, I’m getting the feel of. He just got here. He’s got the size. He’s real big. I could tell he’s put on the weight. With quickness, he’s going to be dangerous."

Dangerous. Much like Hill plans to be when this season truly, finally, gets up and going. In the meantime, all Hill, the youngsters and everyone else can do is sit and wait...or more accurately perhaps, prepare and wait.

"It’s tough, but like I told the majority of guys on the team, especially young guys, times like this you’ve got to mature early," Hill said. "Times like this you have to be a leader and go hit the field yourself."

And when the time eventually gets here to play real football, then Hill can finally get the chance to show what he already believes – that the Air Raid will allow him to be the best version of himself.