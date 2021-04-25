Receiver Jarnorris Hopson commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State has had a good deal of momentum on the recruiting trail of late and that continued on Sunday.

Receiver Jarnorris Hopson has announced that he has committed to MSU's Class of 2022. The Horn Lake (Mississippi) High prospect announced his decision on Twitter.

"First off I would like to thank God because without him I wouldn't be in this position I am in today," it was posted to Hopson's account. "Second of all, I would like to thank both of my amazing parents for being there for me every step of the way. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches for being a part of my life. Last but not least, I would like to thank my amazing grandmothers for making me go hard at everything I do. I know they are looking down smiling at me right now. But with that being said, I will be committing to...Mississippi State University. I'm staying home!"

Hopson is rated as a three-star player per both 247Sports and Rivals. He chose Mississippi State over several other offers, including opportunities at Florida State, Tennessee, Air Force, Memphis and others.

Hopson becomes the 10th player to commit to MSU's 2022 class. He joins safeties Jourdan Thomas, Wesley Miller and Kylon Griffin, cornerbacks Jaterrious Elam and Tyler Woodard, offensive linemen Jacarius Clayton and Jackson Cannon, linebacker Khalid Moore and athlete Dakota Jordan.

While it's still early in the process and rankings will of course change, Hopson's commitment continues to push MSU upwards in current class ratings. Per 247Sports, Mississippi State now has the country's No. 12 group. In the Southeastern Conference, only Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Kentucky are ranked ahead of MSU.

