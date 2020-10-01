How to watch/listen to Arkansas at Mississippi State (and other gameday notes)

Mississippi State football has returned to Starkville. The Bulldogs host their home opener Saturday against Arkansas. You of course don't want to miss any of the action, so here is where you can watch or listen to State's battle against the Razorbacks, along with several items of note entering the game.

What: Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State

Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State When: Saturday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network Alternate (Commentators: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer)

SEC Network Alternate (Commentators: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer) Radio: MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES)

MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES) Satellite Radio/Internet: Hailstate.com/plus, Sirius XM (Channels 105, 190 and 961), as well as on the TuneIn Radio app or TuneIn.com

Here are a few gameday notes for the Bulldogs headed into the game:

Mississippi State has won its last three meetings against Arkansas, outscoring the Razorbacks 134-51 over that span.

Mississippi State has won seven of the last eight meetings in the series.

The Bulldogs have set series records for scoring in each of the last two meetings, scoring 52 points in 2018 and 54 in 2019.

In the last meeting between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks, Mississippi State set school records for total offense (640 yards) and rushing yards (460 yards) in an SEC game.

Mississippi State is coming off its highest-ranked win in a true road game in program history after defeating the defending national champion and then-No. 6 LSU, 44-34, in the season opener. Mike Leach is the first MSU head coach to defeat a ranked team in his Bulldog debut.

K.J. Costello threw for an SEC-record 623 passing yards, while also breaking MSU records for completions (36) and attempts (60). Costello’s passing yards were 11th in FBS single-game history and the most by any quarterback in his first start under head coach Mike Leach. No other starter had thrown for 500 yards in their first game in the Air Raid.

The Bulldogs check in at No. 16 in the Associated Press poll this week, their highest ranking in the poll since Sept. 16, 2018 when they were No. 14. The jump from receiving votes a week ago marks the largest single-week rise in the polls for MSU since State went from receiving votes in Week 3 of the 2014 season to No. 14 in Week 4, gaining 651 points. MSU gained 584 points this week.

MSU set school records for total offense (640 yards) and rushing yards (460) in an SEC game the last time they met Arkansas. The total offense mark ranks fourth in school history overall.

Kylin Hill posted 158 receiving yards in the win at LSU on opening weekend. That’s the highest total for a Bulldog running back in program history. Of Hill’s yards, 155 came after the catch, highlighted by a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown that gave MSU the lead in the third quarter. MSU never trailed again in the game.

Osirus Mitchell (183), Kylin Hill (158) and JaVonta Payton (122) became just the second trio in school history to go over 100 yards receiving in the same game. The last time MSU had a trio of receivers crack the century mark came in the 2014 Orange Bowl against Georgia Tech (Joe Morrow, 117; De’Runnya Wilson, 105; Fred Ross, 102).

Saturday’s matchup features the two teams that will play the toughest schedules in the nation according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) preseason ranking. Arkansas has the toughest slate, and MSU will play the second-hardest schedule in the nation in 2020. SEC teams boast 14 of the 15 strongest schedules according to FPI.

MSU has needed an average of 2:42 to reach the end zone on its eight scoring drives this year, and six of those drives required less than two minutes to reach the end zone. Meanwhile, no scoring drive was shorter than 50 yards, and four were over 70 yards.

State finished with 15 pass plays of 20 or more yards at LSU last week. The Bulldogs had eight such plays in the first half alone, which surpassed their game total (passing and rushing) from all but one game in 2019 (Arkansas; 9: 6 pass, 3 rush).

Since 2005, Mike Leach’s offenses have passed for 500+ yards in 27 games, which is No. 1 in the nation among active FBS head coaches and 16 more than the next head coach during that time frame. His offense has totaled 600+ offensive yards in 26 different games, which ranks third among active FBS head coaches during that span.

