How to watch/listen to Auburn at Mississippi State

Mississippi State is looking to finally get rewarded for its improvement of late. After coming up just short in games on the road at Georgia and Ole Miss, the Bulldogs return home to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday looking to get back in the win column. To do that, State will have to take down the Auburn Tigers. You of course don't want to miss any of the action. Here's how you can watch or listen to the game.

What: Auburn at Mississippi State

Auburn at Mississippi State When: Saturday, December 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, December 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Davis Wade Stadium – Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium – Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network (Commentators: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic)

SEC Network (Commentators: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic) Radio: MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES)

MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES) Satellite Radio/Internet: Hailstate.com/plus, Sirius XM (Channels 206, 190 and 961), as well as on the TuneIn Radio app or TuneIn.com

Courtesy of MSU media relations, here are a few gameday notes for the Bulldogs headed into the contest:

Mississippi State and Auburn meet for the 94th time in program history on Saturday. The Tigers hold a 64-26-2 lead in the all-time series. The two teams have evenly split the last eight matchups with both claiming four victories. State has won three of the last four in Starkville.

Mike Leach has met Auburn once in his career to open the 2013 season. That was also Gus Malzahn's first season on The Plains. Leach's Washington State team lost that matchup, 31-24, in Auburn.

Mississippi State is set to play the second-latest non-bowl game in its history when the Bulldogs host Auburn. Entering 2020, the latest non-bowl game played in December was a 16-0 loss at Memphis Athletic Club on Dec. 7, 1895. In the modern era, the latest December game came on Dec. 6, 1941 in a 26-13 victory at San Francisco.

The Bulldog offense has already broken 15 different passing and receiving records this season and is on pace to break six more before the season ends.

21 Bulldogs have made their first career start this year, the most in the Power Five and tied for fifth in the FBS. 44 percent of snaps have been taken up by first-time starters, and on average, MSU has 4.9 first-time starters on the field for every play.

Will Rogers led all NCAA quarterbacks in completions during the month of November (121) and was the only quarterback in the NCAA with 1,000 passing yards and zero interceptions last month.

MSU's true freshmen have combined for 119 catches, the most by any true freshman group in the NCAA (LSU, 80; Texas Tech, 80; Pittsburgh, 67; Oklahoma, 56).

RB Jo'quavious Marks has broken MSU's single-season records for receptions by both freshmen and running backs and needs just eight more catches (58) to crack the single-season top 10.

WR Jaden Walley currently leads MSU with 462 receiving yards and would be first freshman to lead State in receiving yardage since Chad Bumphis (375) in 2009. He needs 49 receiving yards to break Mardye McDole's freshman record of 510 yards set in 1977 and would be just the second MSU freshman with a 500-yard season.

WR Austin Williams boasts the fourth-highest hands grade in the FBS according to PFF (90.3). Of his 54 career receptions, 50.0 percent have led to a touchdown or first down.

LB Aaron Brule leads the Bulldogs with 30 total pressures this year per PFF, which is fourth in the SEC and second among all FBS linebackers. He is also tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks for a team-leading loss of 19 yards.

DB Martin Emerson ranks seventh among Power Five cornerbacks and second in the SEC at the position in coverage grade (83.6) per PFF (min. 200 coverage snaps), and is one of eight Power Five cornerbacks with zero touchdowns allowed in coverage.

MSU is one of two SEC programs along with Kentucky that can boast multiple active players with 20.0 or more career tackles for loss (DE Marquiss Spencer, 22.5; DE Kobe Jones, 20.5; LB Erroll Thompson, 20.5).

