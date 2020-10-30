How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Alabama

Mississippi State has lost three games in a row and the road gets no easier on Saturday as the Bulldogs face No. 2 Alabama on the road. You of course don't want to miss any of the action, so here is where you can watch or listen to State's battle against the Crimson Tide, along with several items of note entering the game.

What: Mississippi State at Alabama

Mississippi State at Alabama When: Saturday, October 31 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 31 at 6:00 p.m. CT Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium – Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN (Commentators: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Todd McShay)

ESPN (Commentators: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Todd McShay) Radio: MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES)

MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES) Satellite Radio/Internet: Hailstate.com/plus, Sirius XM (Channels 380 and 970), as well as on the TuneIn Radio app or TuneIn.com

Courtesy of MSU media relations, here are a few gameday notes for the Bulldogs headed into the contest:

Mississippi State will meet its third ranked opponent and highest so far this season when it travels to No. 2 Alabama. The Crimson Tide has won 12 consecutive meetings against MSU. The Bulldogs’ last victory in Tuscaloosa was Nov. 4, 2006, by a score of 24-16.

The last time MSU defeated a ranked Alabama team came in 1996 when the Bulldogs downed the then-No. 8 Crimson Tide, 17-16, in Starkville. That game also marks State's smallest margin of victory in the series.

Mike Leach has met Alabama once before in the 2006 Cotton Bowl. Leach's 2005 No. 18 Texas Tech team lost to the No. 13 Crimson Tide by a field goal, 13-10, on Jan. 2, 2006. Leach's team finished 9-3 that season with a No. 20 ranking in the AP poll.

Saturday's matchup features the top offense and top defense in the SEC. Alabama leads the SEC and is third in the FBS averaging 566.4 yards of offense per game. MSU leads the SEC and ranks 15th nationally in total defense, allowing 295.5 yards per game.

State has recorded a takeaway in 30 of its last 33 games and is currently on a streak of seven straight games with either an interception or fumble recovery. In that seven-game stretch, MSU has 12 takeaways (6 INT, 6 FR).

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has placed his defense among the top-15 nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons, including a No. 15 ranking currently in 2020. The Bulldogs are second in the SEC, allowing just 103.25 yards per game on the ground.

The Bulldog defense has been especially stout following a turnover this season, allowing just 1.59 yards per play on opposing drives immediately following an interception or fumble. Seven of those 10 drives have resulted in a punt, including four three and-outs.

State is second in the SEC and is tied for 18th in the FBS in sacks per game (3.00). Last year, MSU finished with 28.0 sacks for the season. The Bulldogs already have 12.0 through four games in 2020.

On third downs, State has allowed 85 total passing yards, which ranks third in the FBS among teams that have played multiple games, and has held opponents to an 64.59 passer rating, which is third overall in the FBS.

Will Rogers set a Bulldog record for completion percentage (minimum 15 attempts) in MSU's last game against Texas A & M. Rogers completed 83.3 percent of his attempt (15-of-18), surpassing John Bond's 81.3 percent (13-fo-16) mark at Tulane on Sept. 4, 1982.

MSU already boasts eight receivers with 10 or more catches this season. Last year, only seven players reached that mark.

A total of 19 student-athletes have made their Mississippi State debut this season. Newcomers have accounted for 41.5 percent of MSU’s all-purpose yards this season (725 of 1,748 yards). Defensively, they have combined for 32 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

