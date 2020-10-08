How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Kentucky (and other gameday notes)

Mississippi State is looking to bounce back. The Bulldogs head to Kentucky for a Saturday game trying to get back in the win column after being upset last weekend against Arkansas. You of course don't want to miss any of the action, so here is where you can watch or listen to State's battle against the Wildcats, along with several items of note entering the game.

What: Mississippi State at Kentucky

Mississippi State at Kentucky When: Saturday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Kroger Field – Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field – Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network (Commentators: Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers)

SEC Network (Commentators: Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers) Radio: MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES)

MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES) Satellite Radio/Internet: Hailstate.com/plus, Sirius XM (Channel 81), as well as on the TuneIn Radio app or TuneIn.com

Here are a few gameday notes for the Bulldogs headed into the game:

Mississippi State and Kentucky are meeting for the 48th time and the 31st consecutive year.

The Bulldogs have won nine of the last 11 meetings with the Wildcats, with five of those victories coming by double digits.

The Bulldogs and the Wildcats have one of the most even series in the SEC. MSU currently holds a 24-23 edge in the all-time series. State won six in a row to tie the series in 2014, and the teams have traded victories since with the home team winning each of the last three meetings.

A Bulldog victory would mark the first time the road team has won in the series since 2014 when MSU claimed a 45-31 victory. The home team has won 28 of the 47 previous meetings.

MSU has held consecutive opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards, through two weeks of SEC play. The Bulldogs have not held three straight SEC opponents below the century mark on the ground, since at least 2005. However, in 2009, the Bulldogs did manage to keep four conference teams to fewer than 100 rushing yards, doing so in back-to-back games twice.

K.J. Costello set a school record for completions with 43 against Arkansas. He also completed 36 passes at LSU. That marked the second time in school history that an MSU quarterback completed 30 or more passes in consecutive games. Dak Prescott completed 38 passes at Arkansas (Nov. 21, 2015) and 31 against Ole Miss (Nov. 28, 2015).

The Bulldogs are 64 yards shy of cracking 1,000 passing yards already this season. Should MSU reach the milestone against the Wildcats, it would mark the fewest number of games needed to do so in school history. State’s highest passing total on record through its first three games is 964 yards in 2003.

MSU has thrown for 300 or more yards in both games this season. The last time the Bulldogs threw for 300 yards in consecutive games came on Nov. 14, 2015 (304 vs. Alabama) and Nov. 21, 2015 (508 at Arkansas).

State’s pair of scoring drives against Arkansas last Saturday were their two longest drives of the season. The first was the longest in terms of plays (15) and time (7:45). The second was the Bulldogs’ longest by yardage, covering 76 yards in 14 plays and 7:21.

MSU has attempted 60 passes in each of its first two games. Entering the season, the school record was 54 attempts set on Sept. 12, 2015, against LSU. Since that game, State had attempted more than 40 passes just seven times, all in 2015.

Mike Leach returns to Kentucky for the first time since he was the offensive coordinator in 1997 and 1998. The Kentucky offense set six NCAA records, 41 SEC records and 116 school records in just 22 games under Leach. Of those, 39 offensive school records still stand today (23 individual, 16 team).

