How to watch/listen to Missouri at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs and Tigers are set to square off in the regular season finale on Saturday

Mississippi State is looking to close out the regular season on a high note. In an up-and-down year, the Bulldogs could do just that on Saturday as they host the Missouri Tigers. You of course don't want to miss any of the action. Here's how you can watch or listen to the game:

What: Missouri at Mississippi State

Missouri at Mississippi State When: Saturday, December 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, December 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Davis Wade Stadium – Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium – Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network Alternate (Commentators: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Dawn Davenport)

SEC Network Alternate (Commentators: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Dawn Davenport) Radio: MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES)

MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES) Satellite Radio/Internet: Hailstate.com/plus, Sirius XM (Channels 135, 192 and 963), as well as on the TuneIn Radio app or TuneIn.com

Courtesy of MSU media relations, here are a few gameday notes for the Bulldogs headed into the contest:

Mississippi State and Missouri will meet for just the fourth time in the series and just the second time as an SEC matchup. It will be Missouri's first trip to Starkville, though. The first meeting was played in Jackson, Mississippi.

The two teams last met in 2015, when the Bulldogs claimed a 31-13 victory in Columbia. That was the first meeting in 31 years between the two schools.

Missouri is the second-most-common opponent for head coach Mike Leach on the 2020 schedule behind Texas A&M. Leach met the Tigers four times while leading Texas Tech in the Big 12, including two games against ranked Missouri teams. He has posted a 1-3 record with his lone victory coming in 2002 by a score of 52-38 in Lubbock.

Mississippi State is set to play the second-latest non-bowl game in its history when the Bulldogs host Missouri, surpassing last week's game against Auburn for the honor. Entering 2020, the latest non-bowl game in MSU history was a 16-0 loss at Memphis Athletic Club on Dec. 7, 1895. In the modern era, the latest was a 26-13 victory at San Francisco on Dec. 6, 1941.

MSU will wear black uniforms on Saturday, giving them a black alternate in five of the last six years. Since 2009, State is 5-2 when wearing black with three of the victories coming against SEC opponents.

The Bulldog offense has already broken 17 different passing and receiving records this season and is on pace to break three more before the season ends.

25 Bulldogs have made their first career start this year, second-most in the Power Five and tied for fourth in the FBS. 48 percent of snaps have been taken up by first-time starters, and on average, MSU has 5.2 first-time starters on the field for every play.

WR Jaden Walley currently leads MSU with 562 receiving yards and would be first freshman to lead State in receiving yardage since Chad Bumphis (375) in 2009. He has broken Mardye McDole's freshman record of 510 yards set in 1977 and is just the second MSU freshman with a 500-yard season.

Walley is the first freshman to post three 100-yard receiving games in a season, and the first Bulldog with three consecutive 100-yard games through the air since Fred Ross had four straight in 2015.

Will Rogers is the first quarterback at MSU to complete 30 or more passes in four consecutive games, and his four career 30-completion games rank second behind only Dak Prescott (5, 2012-15) for the Bulldog career record.

MSU's true freshmen have combined for 136 catches, the most by any true freshman group in the NCAA (LSU, 87; Texas Tech, 80; Pittsburgh, 69; Penn State, 65).

LB Aaron Brule leads the Bulldogs with 34 total pressures this year per PFF, which is third in the SEC and leads all FBS linebackers. He is also tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss.

LB Erroll Thompson became the 16th player in program history to record 300 career tackles against Auburn. He boasts 302 stops, which ranks 12th among active players nationally.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.